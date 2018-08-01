Paige Denke, a sophomore to be at Chadron high school, and year-round wrestler, ended her summer-season on a high note this past July by winning All-American honors at USA wrestling’s U.S. Marine Corps Cadet & Junior National Championships in Fargo, North Dakota.
Denke became the third ever female wrestler to place in the top eight and earn All-American at the national tournament. She ultimately went 2-2 on her way to the top eight in Cadet (14 to 15-year old) freestyle, winning by fall in both victories. It was her first freestyle tournament.
“At the beginning of the summer, I didn’t know anything about freestyle,” says Denke, “but I went to a camp and learned there, and I’ve been working up at (Chadron State College) a bit.”
Denke also attended the first ever Nebraska USA Girls Wrestling Fargo Camp in York, Nebr., to fine tune her skills ahead of the national competition.
At the tournament Denke also wrestled in the junior division which includes wrestlers aged up to graduated high school seniors. She was 1-2 in that division, winning by fall in her lone victory.
Her All-American finish in the cadet division was the icing on the cake of a successful summer which saw Denke take first place at the 2018 AAU Nebraska State Tournament and earned her a place on the Nebraska Girls Wrestling AAU Dual Squad which competed in Florida at the Disney Scholastic Duals in June as part of the first ever girls division at that event.
Wrestling year-round takes a big commitment, both from the wrestler, and from their family, but Denke says she’s enjoyed her summer of wrestling.
“It’s been fun. It’s taken me a lot of places and it’s gotten me more opportunities, opened things up for me. It’s been overall really good,” she says.
Tony Denke, her father, agrees that wrestling this summer as part of the Nebraska Girls’ program has opened up opportunities for Paige, and he celebrates the growing national push to support girls’ wrestling nation-wide.
Speaking with Paige, it’s easy to detect her commitment and desire to improve as a wrestler. Even with her recent accolades and opportunities the soon to be sophomore replied “to a point,” when asked if she was happy with this summer’s results. She feels with a bit more preparation and work she could have finished better at her events.
Her father says that they’ve set a goal to finish higher in the standings in Fargo next year, but added that they’re not necessarily shooting for the podium as a goal, yet.
Tony is aware of the challenges and the threat of burnout among those who wrestle year-round, pointing out that in some cases kids can burn out quickly, and that too much wrestling too early in their careers can lead to wrestlers getting out of the sport early.
But as is evidenced with Paige, wrestling year-round has its benefits, and with several events and camps to choose from, it can go a long way toward improving a wrestler relatively quickly.
“Any additional mat time you can put down helps with your skills,” says Tony.
Chadron Cardinals’ wrestling coach Jamie Slingsby agrees.
“Paige has put a lot of time and energy in during the off-season, and has been very successful in each of her events,” Slingsby says. “I expect great things from her this coming season. Anytime that you can get more mat time in, it will pay off later on.”
This fall Paige will play softball for the Cardinals, giving her a break from wrestling until the winter high school season begins in December.
Even at the close of her summer season, Paige already has a few goals set for when she next hits the mats.
“I want to be quicker on my feet, and work my shots,” she says. “I didn’t shoot a lot last year. I want to be shooting over fifty-percent.
“I’d like to place at State. I think that’s within reach. I think I could do that.”