The Chadron State College football team got a confidence boost last week when four Eagles were among the players placed on the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference’s preseason all-star team.
The selections are Colt Foster, Jake Geil, Zack Kozlik and Travis Romsa, The Eagles were fifth in the coaches’ preseason poll.
A native of Hemingford, Foster will be a junior this fall. He caught 42 passes for 561 yards and four touchdowns last fall was placed on the D2CCA All-Super Region 4 second-team. He is the leading receiver among returning tight ends in the RMAC
Kozlik is a senior from Coronodo, Calif., and was a standout punter for the Eagles last fall after transferring to Chadron State. He averaged 41.2 yards on 62 punts. He also was selected this year’s RMAC Preseason Special Teams Player of the Year.
Kozlik was a second-team all-conference choice last fall.
Geil and Romsa are seniors from Wyoming who have combined to make 55 starts in the Eagles offensive line.
A graduate of Kelly Walsh High in Casper, Geil split time between guard and center as a redshirt freshman and a sophomore, then anchored the line at center last fall.
A product of Burns High, Romsa is a returning All-RMAC first-team selection. He played right tackle as a sophomore, when he was voted the Eagles’ Offensive MVP. Last fall he moved to left tackle and was first-team all-conference.
The Eagles’ offensive line allowed just 12 sacks last season, the fewest in the conference.
The preseason All-RMAC selections were made by the league's 11 coaches. They were not allowed to vote for their team’s players.
The Preseason Coaches' Poll favored Colorado State-Pueblo as the projected champion with eight first-place votes. Colorado Mesa and Colorado Mines also received first-place votes, finishing second and third in the poll, respectively.
Chadron State was tabbed for fifth, one spot behind Dixie State, which becomes a full-fledged member of the conference in all sports this school year.
South Dakota Mines, Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, Adams State, Western State and New Mexico Highlands rounded out the team voting.
Following is the complete list of preseason all-conference team members:
Preseason All-RMAC Offense
QB – Eystin Salum, Colorado Mesa, 6-1, 185, Sr.
RB – Cameron Mayberry, Colorado Mines, 5-11, 205, Jr.
RB – Marche Dennard, CSU-Pueblo, 5-10, 205, Sr.
WR – Brody Oliver, Colorado Mines, 6-3, 215, Sr.
WR – Chad Hovasse, Adams State, 6-1, 215, Sr.
WR – Marquese Surrel, Adams State, 6-3, 184, Sr.
TE – Colt Foster, Chadron State. 6-2, 225, Jr.
OL – Travis Romsa, Chadron State, 6-4, 300, Sr.
OL – Jake Geil, Chadron State, 6-4, 285. Sr.
OL – Tevia Tolutau, Dixie State, 6-1, 290, Jr.
OL – Robert Schrock, South Dakota Mines, 6-2, 310, Sr.
OL – Grant Stewart, Colorado Mines, 6-2, 275, Jr,
OL – Jeffrey Brinkley, Fort Lewis, 6-1, 270, Sr.
*There was a tie for the last OL spot so six are listed.
Preseason All-RMAC Defense
DL – Deyon Sizer, CSU-Pueblo, 6-4, 282, Sr.
DL – Christopher Blanton, Fort Lewis, 5-10, 207, Sr.
DL – George Marpaung, Fort Lewis. 5-10, 287, Jr.
DL – Remington Kelly, Dixie State, 6-3, 240, Sr.
DL – Michael Wristen, CSU-Pueblo, 6-4, 285, Sr.
LB – Brandon Payer, CSU-Pueblo, 6-4, 248, Sr.
LB – Tom Saager, Colorado Mesa. 6-6, 250, Sr.
LB – Darrian Stickney, Fort Lewis, 6-2, 197, Jr.
LB – Noor Shongolo, CSU-Pueblo, 6-1, 225, Sr.
DB – Darius Williams, CSU-Pueblo, 6-0, 190, Sr.
DB – Tanner Draper, CSU-Pueblo, 6-4. 200, So.
DB – Donell Pleasant, Fort Lewis, 5-10, 216, Sr.
DB – Emery Taylor, CSU-Pueblo, 5-9. 162, Jr.
*There was a tie for the last DL spot so five are listed.
Preseason All-RMAC Specialists
PK – Mitchell Carter, CSU-Pueblo, 6-0, 214, So.
P – Zack Kozlik, Chadron State, 6-0, 195, Sr.
PR – Kevin Ribarich, CSU-Pueblo. 5-6, 155, Sr.
KR – Brody Oliver, Colorado Mines. 6-3, 215, Sr.