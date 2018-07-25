Chadron State College Men’s Basketball Coach Houston Reed has filled out his team’s roster for the 2018-19 season by adding four players from the region, led by Nebraska’s highest all-time 3-point scorer, Brady Delimont of Ainsworth.
The other additions are Devin Buderus of Scottsbluff, Austin Hoffman of Gering and Jared Nelson of Gordon-Rushville.
Delimont has spent the last two years at the University of South Dakota, where he redshirted as a freshman and sat out last season because of an injury. He has three years of college eligibility remaining and will be eligible immediately. He was listed as 6-4, 185 pounds on the Coyotes’ roster last season, and will give the Eagles a big guard, something they have lacked.
The son of a coach, Delimont scored 1,888 points during his high school career, including 498 as a junior when he averaged 19.9 and 655 as a senior, when he averaged 27.2 points.
He was Class C-1 second-team all-state as a junior and C-2 first-team all-state as a senior.
Many of Delimont’s points came from long range. He sank 320 three-pointers for the Bulldogs, three more than the runner-up, Scottsbluff’s Dru Kuxhausen, on Nebraska’s all-time list. Kuxhausen, who played at Chadron State as a freshman last season, has transferred to Western Nebraska Community College in his hometown.
Delimont’s 98 3-pointers as a senior ties for sixth all-time in a season in Nebraska and his 96 as a junior shares 12th on the list.
Delimont shot 36.2 percent from behind the arc during his career and as a senior in 2015-16 made 48.5 percent of his total field goal attempts. He also was 135 of 157 from the free throw line for 86.0 percent that season.
He also was an outstanding distance runner for the Bulldogs. He placed fourth in Class D at the State Cross-Country Meet as a junior in the fall of 2014 and won the Class C 3200 meters at the State Track Meet that spring in 9:54.2. He also was second in the 1600 in 4:33.66 and anchored the winning 4x800 relay at state.
Delimont was not on the Ainsworth cross-country team as a senior, but the following spring he was third in the Class C 1600 in 4:34.74 and fourth in the 3200 in 9:53.21.
Hoffman graduated from Gering High in 2015-16, when he averaged 15.7 points, shot 50.7 percent from the field, including 42.2 percent (43 of 102) from 3-point range. He also made 60 of 70 free throws that season and finished his career with 983 points.
The 6-2 Hoffman came off the bench at WNCC last season and sank 22 of 48 field goal attempts, including 15 of 33 three-pointers.
Both Buderus and Nelson graduated from high school this spring.
Buderus averaged 11 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Scottsbluff Bearcats his senior year. Nelson averaged 16.3 points and finished his career with 1,169 points, the most by a Mustang since Gordon and Rushville merged in the fall of 2004.
In mid-April, Reed announced the signing of three transfers. They are Chuck Gavin, a 6-8, 240-pound center who played for Reed at Otero Junior College before spending last year at Western Illinois; Diontae Champion, a 6-6, 190-pound forward who starred at North Platte Community College before playing at the University of New Orleans last season; and Colby Jackson, a guard who averaged 16.8 points and 5.8 assists at Peninsula College at Port Angeles, Wash., as a sophomore in 2017-18.
Also joining the Eagles is freshman Trey Hladky, Wyoming’s Gatorade Player of the Year the past two years while playing at Campbell County High in Gillette.
Five players who saw action and four redshirts from last year’s CSC team are on this year’s preseason roster.