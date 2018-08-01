Oelrichs cowgirl Lisa Lockhart and her faithful buckskin, Louie, finished third in the barrel race at the “Granddaddy of Them All,” Cheyenne’s Frontier Days, which ended its two-week run Sunday.
Their three runs in 53.28 seconds was worth a bit more than $16,000 and put Lockhart over the $100,000 mark for the 2018 season. Through July 23, she had earned $88,494 and was fourth in the Women’s Pro Rodeo Association world standings.
Lockhart’s goal is to qualify for the Wrangler PRCA Rodeo in Las Vegas in early December for the 12th consecutive year. While she noted this year’s barrel racing competition is stiff with new contestants popping up all the time, she seems confident that she’ll be among the 15th finals qualifiers again.
During the remainder of the season, Lockhart said she plans to compete close to home and ride a new horse, Cutter, a 7-year-old black gelding, most of the time. But she is happy to report that both Louie and Rosa, a mare she has often ridden the past two years, have been running well.
She placed in all three go-rounds in Cheyenne, finishing third in the first go-round, 10th in the second go and second in the finals session on Sunday. Lisa and Louie made the three trips around the barrels in 17.71, 17.87 and 17.70 seconds, respectively.
Last year’s world champion barrel racer, Nellie Miller of Cottonwood, Calif., took first at Frontier Days in 53.28 seconds, just .07 of a second faster than Lockhart’s. Stevi Hillman of Weatherford, Texas, was second in 53.28 seconds.
Lockhart also placed fifth in the barrels at Deadwood’s Days of ’76 last week in 17.78 seconds, good for $1,620.
Stephen Dent of Mullen was fourth in bareback riding at Deadwood to earn $1,284. He also was the all-around cowboy at the Kit Carson County Fair and Rodeo in Burlington, Colo., last week by winning the saddle bronc riding and placing second on the barebacks. His paychecks there totaled $2,361.
In addition, Dent and former Chadron State cowboy Nate McFadden of Elsmere, a post office in Cherry County, tied for second in bareback riding at Nebraska’s Big Rodeo in Burwell last week with scores of 87.5 points, earning each of them $1,715.
Another Elsmere cowboy, Cort Scheer, scored 87.5 points to share first in the finals of saddle bronc riding at Frontier Days and also finished fourth in the averages, good for a total of $4,139.
Dent is currently ninth in the PRCA bareback standings with earnings of $70,153. He finished ninth in last year’s final standings with $170,709. Scheer, who missed out on a trip to Las Vegas by one place last year while earning $71,822, is now 11th in the saddle bronc standings with $63,897.
Paul David Tierney of Oral, S.D., tied for second in the second go-round of tie down roping in Burwell in 9.5 seconds to win $1,330 and joined with Tanner Braden to place third in the opening go-round of team roping at Frontier Days to win $4,016.
Garrett Shadbolt of Merriman also “made some hay” in the rodeo arena in July. He placed in two go-rounds of the bareback riding at the Central Wyoming Rodeo in Casper to earn $1,610.