Bayli Bilby, Jack Skavdahl, Connor Halverson, and Cadell Brunsch each made an appearance last week in Rock Springs, Wyoming, competing at the National High School Rodeo after having qualified for the highest stage during the Nebraska State High School Rodeo in June.
Bilby, of Chadron, was the areas highest finisher, scoring 143.5 and placing eight in a two-way tie with Baird, Texas’ Hannah King, in the girls cutting event.
Bilby was 30th in her first go with a score of 141, and involved in a five-way tie for 14th, with a score of 144.5, in her second go.
She finished 12th in Average with a score of 429.
Fellow Chadronite Cadell Brunch competed in the reined cow horse events placing 92nd in his first go with a score of 247, and 60th in go two with a score of 272.5.
Unfortunately for Brunch his scores weren’t quite good enough to move him into the finals. He was 85th in Average with a score of 519.5.
Marsland’s Jack Skavdahl competed in saddle bronc at the National Rodeo, scoring 44 in his first go, good for 27th place. Unfortunately Skavdahl would not record a score in his second go, meaning he’d miss the finals.
While at the rodeo in Rock Springs, Skavdahl also competed in the first ever national championship trap shooting event, after qualifying by finishing as the Nebraska State Trap Shooting Champion.
Scoring 20, four below his State winning score of 24, Skavdahl narrowly missed the second round cut. Competition for the title was stiff, and Skavdahl reaffirmed his place among the nation’s top shooters, despite missing the later rounds. The event was won by Texas’ Will Black who scored 25 in each his four rounds.
Gordon’s Connor Halverson also made the trip to Rock Springs as the area’s lone bull rider, but failed to post a score at the rodeo.