Spirits were high for the First National Bank North Platte Nationals as they began their Sunday elimination game with PVC Gering, but their early energy wouldn’t last as a series of defensive mistakes in the third inning jumpstarted Gering to a 14-3 win over the Chadron seniors, putting an end to their season.
Chadron began the Legion B7 tournament with a strong defensive effort that resulted in a 5-0 shutout of Sidney, but a loss to Alliance in their next game set up the elimination game with Platte Valley Companies Gering on Sunday.
Chadron’s offense had been quiet against Alliance on Saturday, but Nationals’ Coach Mitch Barry hoped some of their late game offensive momentum would carry into the Gering game.
“We started hitting the ball (in the later innings, against Alliance), we made some plays…All the hits in the seventh inning, now we have to do it in the first inning,” Barry commented after the Alliance game. In the huddle after the loss Barry stressed that the team not get down and have to come from behind during the later innings.
The Chadron team took their coaches advice to heart, coming into the game with Gering with energy and high spirits.
Leadoff batter Corbin Johnson got the team started from the batter’s box, hitting a double to center field and advancing to third base on an expert bunt by Chadron catcher Dan Dunbar.
Third at bat, Chadron’s Cole Madsen drove in Johnson with an RBI single to right field, and a balk by Gering pitcher Nick Watkins sent Dunbar across the plate to make the score 2-0 Chadron.
The momentum wouldn’t hold however, as Gering would bring in four runs with a combination of good batting and defensive mistakes from Chadron, in the top of the third.
The offensive spark ignited Gering, who would score ten more runs before the games end.
The Nationals 14 hits paced Gering’s 15, but all but three Chadron runners were left stranded on the bases.
Chadron’s first loss of the tournament came Saturday against a familiar foe in top-seeded Alliance.
The Alliance Spartans entered the B7 tournament with a record of 33-4 and were heavy favorites to emerge as champions, but in three games with the team this season, the Nationals had kept the game close and believed going into Saturday’s contest they had an opportunity to upset the top seed.
Alliance would strike first Saturday on an RBI single by JJ Garza, but Chadron would get out of the bottom of the first down only one run, and tie the game on a 350 foot home run hit by Chadron senior Sam Rischling to start the top of the second.
Unfortunately for the Nationals, Rischling’s deep drive over the left field wall would be the only Chadron score until the final inning as Spartans’ pitcher Garza and the Alliance defense held Chadron scoreless over the next four innings.
Despite their troubles with offense, the Nationals held strong defensively until the fifth inning when hits by Alliance’s Garza and Peyton Pinedo drove in two runs to break the tie and give the Spartans a 3-1 lead.
Alliance then added three more runs in the bottom of the sixth to extend their lead to 6-1.
Chadron would attempt a comeback in the final inning, scoring twice with two outs on hits from Dunbar and Curt Bruhn, but a ground ball to second base would lead to an easy third out and an Alliance win.
“Against a team like Alliance you have to be able to compete with them, and you’ve got to put the ball in play,” Nationals’ coach Barry said of his team’s inability to drive in runners against the Spartans.
Chadron’s Coy Bila made his final start on the mound for the Nationals against Alliance, striking out eight batters and walking just one. Bila pitched just over five innings in the contest before hitting his pitch limit of 106 and being replaced by teammate Madsen.
Bila is one of three seniors who played their last game as a National on Sunday. This fall he’ll move on to play football and pursue an education at South Dakota School of Mines.
“He came out and competed,” Barry said of Bila after the game with Alliance. “That’s what he does every time he’s on the mound.”
With their exit from the tournament the Nationals first season under coach Barry ended with 14 wins and 16 losses.
With only seven senior players on the roster this season, the Nationals relied heavily on call-ups from the junior team. With just four players expected not to return next season, the team should benefit from having given several young players extended experience at the senior level.
“We were a very young team,” Barry said following the Nationals’ exit from the tournament. “We had a lot of young guys step up and do a great job.”
One of those players was Trevor Berry, who the team will likely look to to be a regular starter on the mound next season. Against Sidney, to begin the B7 tournament, Berry pitched a shutout, striking out nine batters and allowing only three hits.
The Area B7 tournament, hosted by Chadron, continued throughout Tuesday night as Alliance, Gering, and Ogallala competed for the championship and their place in the State tournament. Final results of the tournament were not available at press time.