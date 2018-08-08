The First National Bank North Platte Nationals may not have ended their season how they would have liked to, but contributions from their senior players made it a memorable season, and the help they received from the junior ranks may indicate a brighter future.
The Nationals went 14-16 on the season, which ended with defeats by both Alliance and Gering at the Legion Area B-7 tournament hosted in Chadron in July.
Chadron had struggled against both teams this season, but those who’d seen those games knew there was an opportunity for the Nationals to defeat either. After all, despite Alliance’s dominating the league this season, the Nats had been in every game with the eventual district champions.
In Mitch Barry’s first season at the helm the team stuck to five hundred baseball for most of the season after losing four of their first five games, including a 13-0 drubbing at the hands of Scottsbluff to begin the season.
Barry, who’d been away from the game of baseball for some time before returning to the program as a coach this season, may have gotten his first look at his team back in May at their first practice, but as a member of the coaching staff of multiple Chadron Cardinals teams, his athletes were far from strangers.
According to Bob Tiensvold, president of the Chadron Youth Baseball Organization board, part of Barry’s appeal as coach was that the players would be familiar with him, easing the transition of bringing on a new head coach.
The team had just seven official senior players this year, meaning the organization had to regularly borrow from the junior ranks to fill out the roster.
While the season may not have been a resounding success in the win column, many of the team’s young call-ups performed well at the senior level, giving the program a reason to be optimistic regarding future seasons.
Ultimately it’s the responsibility of coach Barry to decide whom to bring up and when, and to put young players in a position to succeed, but credit should also go to juniors coach Jackson Dickerson for helping to develop players who could contribute in their time with the big club.
Dickerson, the Chadron State College Eagles’ leading receiver in 2017, has plenty on his own plate just making sure he’s ready for the upcoming football season, but chooses to continue to give back to his athletic roots in continuing to coach the junior Nationals team.
“Jackson came through our program not that long ago,” Tiensvold says. “He’s a model for our kids. Not only for the legion players,” but for all the athletes of Chadron youth baseball.
The team’s pitching was unsurprisingly led by Coy Bila who by this time is gearing up to begin his collegiate football career with the South Dakota School of Mines Hardrockers.
Bila pitched 55 innings in ten games this season and struck out 98 batters. He allowed 26 runs on 54 hits during his time on the mound.
Teammate Colton Olsen was the Nationals next go-to pitcher having pitched 31 innings, striking out 26 and allowing 35 runs on 43 hits.
Despite splitting time between the juniors and the seniors, pitcher Trevor Berry also showed well, striking out 27 players in his 19 innings pitched for the seniors.
Berry was also strong in the batter’s box hitting .375 and contributing a total of 13 RBIs.
Dan Dunbar, Luke Tiensvold, and Bila were the only Nationals players with a batting average better than Berry’s. Dunbar hit for an average of .383, Tiensvold hit .429, and Bila hit .520, the only National to bat over five hundred save for juniors regular Blake Olson who was a perfect five-for-five in his three games played with the Senior club.
Bila’s .520 average comes by way of a team leading 39 hits in 75 at bats. He also led the team in singles and tied with Tiensvold for most RBIs with 15.
Dunbar was solid both behind the plate this season and next to it as a batter finishing third in the stats books with 31 hits. He singled 26 times, second only to Bila.
Tiensvold was found near the top in several batting categories in addition to his batting average. He hit 30 times on 70 at bats and singled 25 times.
Not to be overshadowed was senior Corbin Johnson who despite averaging just .352 crossed the plate himself 24 times, the most of any of his teammates. Johnson also led the team with ten doubles.
Sam Rischling and Colton Olson were the only two Nationals to put a ball beyond the fence this season.
Statistics aside, Bob Tiensvold believes it was a very successful season not just for the Nationals but for the entirety of Chadron Youth Baseball.
220 players registered to play this year, and 51 coaches, managers, team moms, concessions workers, and other volunteers registered to help make things work behind the scenes.
“There’s a lot of action behind the scenes,” Tiensvold says, adding that it’s a year-round effort for the board to ensure the season goes on without a hitch.
“I have to say thank you to the players, parents, coaches, and announcers,” he adds, as well, fellow board members Mike Provance, Bill Margrave, Jen Brown, and members at large, Shelley Dunbar, Pat O’Brien, and Tyler Jenkins, and doesn’t forget to include recognizing the commitment from all of the umpires, headed up by Alan Toof and Bruce Parish.
“We wouldn’t have a travel team without our league,” says Tiensvold. “We wouldn’t have a big program without the base teams. The success of all the teams has set a tone for next year.”