Sisters Jacey and Haiden Thompson, formerly of Whitney and now of Yoder, Wyo., were the senior and junior all-around cowgirls at the National Little Britches Rodeo in Guthrie, Okla., earlier this month. They were won a total of five saddles.
Jacey, 19, won three saddles for being the senior division goat tying champion, the senior all-around cowgirl at the finals rodeo and the world champion senior all-around cowgirl for the year.
Her finals rodeo highlights included winning all three go-rounds of goat tying and earning the reserve championship in breakaway roping. Her cumulative breakaway times were the rodeo’s fastest, topped by a 2.2-second run in the last performance.
For the year, Jacey also was eighth in barrel racing and ninth in the trail course competition, even though she missed several Little Britches Rodeos while competing in collegiate rodeo’s Central Rocky Mountain Division as a freshman at Eastern Wyoming College. She finished second in the region in goat tying to qualify for the College National Finals Rodeo.
Haiden, 14, won two saddles—one as the national trail course winner and the other as the Junior Division all-around cowgirl. She also placed fifth in goat tying and sixth in breakaway roping.
Three younger Thompsons also competed at the national rodeo. Turek, 6, placed third in boys’ goat tail untying and Tiegen, 12, was ninth in boys’ goat tying. Hadley, 10, didn’t reach any of the girls’ finals, but reportedly showed lots of promise.
Their parents are Thorpe and Shelly Thompson. The family has deep Dawes County ties.
The Thompsons lived in the Whitney area until moving to Wyoming about three years ago. Grandparents are Tom and Dixie Thompson of Whitney and Mike and Tammy Hollibaugh of Chadron. Great-grandparents are Vern and Carolie Holmes and Maxine Holmes, all of Chadron.
The oldest of the eight Thompson children, Jamie, was on the Chadron State College rodeo team last fall, but during practice sustained a serious knee injury that required surgery. She has another year of college rodeo eligibility, but has decided not to compete this year.
Instead, she’ll complete the requirements for a teaching degree so she can graduate next May.