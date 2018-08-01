The raising of a new church in Chadron remains on track to be ready for a spring dedication, in part to a large group of volunteers working with the project’s contractor.
The Seventh-day Adventist Church is using Maranatha Volunteers International in the construction of its new $1.7 million home west of town. Maranatha volunteers arrived on site July 15 and have spent the weeks since working with Fuller Construction on the framing and sheeting of the building, said Pastor Mark Magnusson. The volunteers are scheduled to leave later this week after completing their mission.
The construction of the church is the culmination of a years-long effort, and bringing in a Maranatha group has been “on the radar from the beginning,” Magnusson said.
Since 1969, the organization has worked in 87 countries, said Sadie Torrez of Loveland, Colo., who is serving as the Chadron Maranatha project coordinator. In 2017 alone, almost 2,300 volunteers completed work on 583 structures in 13 countries. Maranatha volunteers construct churches, schools, orphanages and educational centers, Torrez said. In North America, its work generally focuses on churches, but the projects differ from the international trips in that the organization does not do any fundraising for North American projects. Still, churches in North America benefit from using the organization through a cost savings in labor.
The Chadron project is Torrez’s 52nd trip with Maranatha; she’s been volunteering since 1998.
“We went to Venezuela (for the first trip), and we were hooked. We stayed in tents.”
Since then, she has been to roughly 25 countries across Latin, South and North America, Europe and Africa.
“I’ve got friends all over the world,” she said.
Most mission trips are two weeks long, though they can be tailored to the needs of the organization requesting the volunteers. The Chadron Seventh-day Adventist project started with 31 volunteers, though that number has fluctuated as individuals come and go based on their schedules. All of the volunteers have stayed with local families, and the church has provided three meals a day.
Volunteers from places such as Brazil, Maryland, Iowa, California, Utah, Colorado and Oregon have worked on the local church over the last few weeks.
No prior construction experience is necessary to volunteer with Maranatha.
“We get people of all professions,” Torrez said, noting that regardless of what they do at home, the volunteers are ready and willing to dive into the work and learn a new skill. “You can assign them anything and they will do it.”
There have been occasions where volunteers have requested a different assignment on the job site, and project coordinators like Torrez try to accommodate them.
“We want them to be so happy they can’t wait to do it again,” she said.
Indeed, many Maranatha volunteers go on multiple trips. And while many of the churches constructed using Maranatha Volunteers International are Seventh-day Adventist, Torrez said volunteers do not have to belong to that faith; volunteers are advised, however, that the organization does serve only vegetarian meals in keeping with the Seventh-day Adventist promotion of a healthy lifestyle.
Here in Chadron, about a dozen local volunteers from the church have aided the Marantha group on the building site, and Fuller Construction has been great about teaching the volunteers the skills they need, Magnusson said.
There have been a mistake or two along the way, including the need to take down a wall and start over, Magnusson said, but everyone learned from the experience.
Bringing Marantha volunteers on to a project is no small organizational task either. Torrez begins planning her projects about three months in advance. The group has to be provided with a specific date for volunteers to arrive, which required plenty of coordination with Fuller Construction to make sure the site was prepared for the volunteers, Magnusson said.
It pays off in the end, and not just financially.
“Getting the experience of actually helping build the church, it adds to the whole project,” Magnusson noted.
As her 52nd trip comes to a conclusion, Torrez said Chadron has a special place in her heart after her experiences here.
“This has been one of the best. It’s been a real joy to be here,” she said, adding that she’s pleased this project is close enough for her to consider returning for the dedication next spring to see the final result.