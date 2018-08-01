It didn’t take long in grand scheme of things - a roughly five-minute presentation and a local organization won the ability to focus its efforts on suicide prevention in the northern Panhandle.
The 100 Women Who Care membership awarded its inaugural grant Monday night, presenting $11,100 to Western Community Health Resources. Amy Carnahan, who spoke on behalf of WCHR, asked the members to consider her agency for the funding to provide training to community members to recognize suicidal behaviors and how to address them.
“We all have a responsibility to do better,” she said. She became passionate about preventing suicide and promoting mental health after her 19-year-old cousin completed suicide.
Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the U.S., and someone completes suicide once every 12.3 minutes. In Nebraska, suicide is the leading cause of death for children ages 10-14 and the second leading cause of death for Nebraskans ages 15-32.
Rates have doubled in recent years, and the Panhandle has higher rates than the rest of the state, Carnahan said. Dawes County actually ranks ninth in the state for suicide rates.
“Let’s show our community and our young people that we care about their well being,” she said.
The 100 Women Who Care group was launched in Chadron this spring. The idea behind the group is to make a lasting impact in the community while minimizing time and financial commitments on a per person basis. Once the organization reached its membership goal of 100, it began soliciting nominations from its members for non-profits serving the area for a $10,000 grant - $100 from each of the $100 members.
The goal was realized Monday with the first annual meeting of the 100 Women Who Care, where each of six nominees made a five-minute presentation on their organization and what the funding would be used for. The other five nominees were the Chadron Library Foundation’s library expansion project, Northwest Nebraska Trails Association’s engineering fees for the Cowboy Trail, operating expenses for Keep Chadron Beautiful, and a relatively new program locally, Feed a Senior, focused on providing proper nutrition for the area’s elderly population.
With 111 members eligible to vote, the grant to WCHR topped the goal of $10,000.
One hundred and eight women cast their ballots, said steering committee Kresi Long, with three abdicating their voting rights but agreeing to pay their $100 stipend.
“This was intense,” Long said. “The top three were separated by one vote each.”
Carnahan was thrilled her presentation won over the crowd.
“If this saves one life, it’s worth it,” she said. “It’s an honor to be among all of you strong women who are committed to bettering our community.”
100 Women of Chadron is still accepting memberships. For more information about the chapter, visit www.100womenofchadron.weebly.com or the organization’s Facebook page. The commitment is one meeting and $100 per year.