Deadwood SnoCross is off to the races on Jan. 24-25

When winter’s breath is coldest this first month of 2020, hundreds of outdoor enthusiasts will be warmed one weekend by the high-octane excitement of Deadwood’s Eighth Annual SnoCross Showdown.

City crews have been gathering snow for weeks, piling it in the Days of ’76 Event Complex in anticipation of this year’s Jan. 24-25 Showdown, featuring more than 150 of the top high-flying, high-speed snowmobile racing pros on the planet.

“These racers are the best in the world, and the racing is tight and technical in Deadwood,” said the Deadwood Chamber’s Lee Harstad, whose organization stages the event. “Not only that, but spectators are right next to the track. This is high-octane racing literally right in front of your seat.”

Televised on the CBS Sports Network, Deadwood’s stop on the ISOC circuit has been named event stop of the year, Harstad noted.

“We like to live up to that,” he said. “We hear from not only snowmobile enthusiasts, but also non-riders who are here, and all say the Deadwood races are pretty incredible.”