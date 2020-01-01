Deadwood SnoCross is off to the races on Jan. 24-25

When winter’s breath is coldest this first month of 2020, hundreds of outdoor enthusiasts will be warmed one weekend by the high-octane excitement of Deadwood’s Eighth Annual SnoCross Showdown.
City crews have been gathering snow for weeks, piling it in the Days of ’76 Event Complex in anticipation of this year’s Jan. 24-25 Showdown, featuring more than 150 of the top high-flying, high-speed snowmobile racing pros on the planet.
“These racers are the best in the world, and the racing is tight and technical in Deadwood,” said the Deadwood Chamber’s Lee Harstad, whose organization stages the event. “Not only that, but spectators are right next to the track. This is high-octane racing literally right in front of your seat.”
Televised on the CBS Sports Network, Deadwood’s stop on the ISOC circuit has been named event stop of the year, Harstad noted.
“We like to live up to that,” he said. “We hear from not only snowmobile enthusiasts, but also non-riders who are here, and all say the Deadwood races are pretty incredible.”
Among the town’s most popular winter gatherings, the Deadwood SnoCross allows regional residents a chance to warm up to winter after the holidays, conquer cabin fever and watch some of the most spectacular snowmobile racing offered anywhere, Harstad added.
“Just because it’s winter, doesn’t mean we can’t have a good time,” he said.
Historically, SnoCross tickets have been in high demand. One-day tickets start at $21 for adults, while $41 buys a two-day admission. Tickets for children 12 and under are $6 per day and children under 5 are free. Tickets may be purchased at DeadwoodSnocross.com or by calling 1-800-344-8826. Limited reserved and VIP seating is available.