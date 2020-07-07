Deadwood's hotel occupancy rate improves in May

Hotel occupancy numbers in Deadwood fell by 19.13% in May, compared to 2019.
According to a press release from the Deadwood Gaming Association, 14,507 of the 49,755 total rooms available were rented in the month, or were at 29.16% occupancy.
“Deadwood’s hotel business continues to be impacted even more than our gaming revenues by the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Executive Director Mike Rodman said in the release.
Hotel and gaming operations gradually resumed after May 7 under Gov. Kristi Noem’s back-to-normal plan.
Deadwood’s May hotel occupancy is 3.94% lower than the nation’s. According to the Hotel News Resource, only 33.1% of hotels were occupied in May, down 51.7% from 2019.
The article noted these are the lowest levels for May on record in the United States, although up from April.
Deadwood’s April hotel occupancy was just at 1.51% and recorded no gaming revenue.
In June, the Journal reported that Deadwood's gaming industry saw a $1.4 million loss in May and an $11.4 million loss in gaming revenue since its shutdown due to COVID-19.
At the time, Rodman said occupancy numbers weren’t in for May, but he believed occupancy didn’t rebound quite as fast as gaming and guessed there was more local business for gaming rather than out-of-state.
