Deadwood's hotel occupancy rate improves in May

Hotel occupancy numbers in Deadwood fell by 19.13% in May, compared to 2019.

According to a press release from the Deadwood Gaming Association, 14,507 of the 49,755 total rooms available were rented in the month, or were at 29.16% occupancy.

“Deadwood’s hotel business continues to be impacted even more than our gaming revenues by the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Executive Director Mike Rodman said in the release.

Hotel and gaming operations gradually resumed after May 7 under Gov. Kristi Noem’s back-to-normal plan.

Deadwood’s May hotel occupancy is 3.94% lower than the nation’s. According to the Hotel News Resource, only 33.1% of hotels were occupied in May, down 51.7% from 2019.

The article noted these are the lowest levels for May on record in the United States, although up from April.

Deadwood’s April hotel occupancy was just at 1.51% and recorded no gaming revenue.