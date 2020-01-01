Gatlin Brothers to make a return trip to the Deadwood Mountain Grand

In 1976, the Gatlin Brothers were on the fast track, thanks to the chart-topping success of the Grammy Award-winning single “Broken Lady”. The hits continued throughout the decade with their signature song “All the Gold In California” followed by “Houston (Means I’m One Day Closer To You).” The next decade brought number one hits with “I Don’t Wanna Cry”, “I Just Wish You Were Someone To Love,” “Statues Without Hearts,” “Love Is Just A Game”, and “Night Time Magic.”

It all began in Abilene, Texas in 1955 when Larry was seven, Steve four and Rudy two. The brothers grew up singing gospel music after listening to James Blackwood and the Blackwood Brothers, Hovie Lister and The Statesmen Quartet as well other accomplished gospel artists. Soon they were singing from coast to coast and appeared at the World’s Fair in 1964 in New York City. They recorded four Gospel records early in their career. In 1966, Larry went to college where he studied English and Law at the University of Houston. In 1971, he auditioned for the group, the Imperials, Elvis’ backup group. While he did not get the job, he met Dottie West, who was the opening act for Jimmy Dean. Dean would later become one of Larry’s oldest and best friends. Dottie was initially taken with Larry’s resemblance to Nashville songwriter Mickey Newbury. Dottie told him one night in their backstage dressing room at the Landmark Hotel in Las Vegas that he looked so much like Mickey Newbury that he had to be able to write great songs. Larry returned to Houston and wrote eight songs. He sent them to Dottie and she liked them so much she sent him a plane ticket to Nashville.