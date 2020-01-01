Gatlin Brothers to make a return trip to the Deadwood Mountain Grand

True legends in country music will be making a return visit to Deadwood Mountain Grand on Thursday, February 27th when Larry Gatlin and the Gatlin Brothers play an 8 p.m.m show in the Grand Event Center.
Larry, Steve & Rudy, the Gatlin Brothers are a Grammy award-winning trio who have dazzled audiences for more than sixty years with a lifetime of noteworthy achievements, including a Grammy for Best Country Song (“Broken Lady”), three ACM awards for Single of the Year (“All The Gold In California”), Album of the Year (Straight Ahead) and Male Vocalist of the Year for Larry Gatlin, along with five nominations for CMA Vocal Group of the Year, Single, Album and Male Vocalist of the Year.
The Brothers have accumulated 7 # 1 Singles, 32 Top 40 Records, 22 Studio Albums and 5 BMI “Million-Air” Awards. Larry ranks 4th as solo writers with the most self-penned top 40 Billboard hits! His massive song catalog has been recorded by the Who’s Who of entertainers, including Elvis Presley, Barbra Streisand, Johnny Cash, Roy Orbison, Glen Campbell, Kris Kristofferson, Sir Tom Jones, Dottie West, Charlie Rich, Johnny Mathis and dozens of others.
For more than 62 years now, the Gatlin Brothers have entertained audiences in some of the world’s largest venues and from some of the most iconic stages, including the GRAMMY Awards, the American Music Awards, the People’s Choice Awards, the Tonight Show with Johnny Carson, Oprah, Hee Haw, Love Boat, the Midnight Special with Wolfman Jack, the Merv Griffin Show, Solid Gold, the Barbara Mandrell Show and their own variety special on ABC – “Larry Gatlin and the Gatlin Brothers.”
In 1976, the Gatlin Brothers were on the fast track, thanks to the chart-topping success of the Grammy Award-winning single “Broken Lady”. The hits continued throughout the decade with their signature song “All the Gold In California” followed by “Houston (Means I’m One Day Closer To You).” The next decade brought number one hits with “I Don’t Wanna Cry”, “I Just Wish You Were Someone To Love,” “Statues Without Hearts,” “Love Is Just A Game”, and “Night Time Magic.”
It all began in Abilene, Texas in 1955 when Larry was seven, Steve four and Rudy two. The brothers grew up singing gospel music after listening to James Blackwood and the Blackwood Brothers, Hovie Lister and The Statesmen Quartet as well other accomplished gospel artists. Soon they were singing from coast to coast and appeared at the World’s Fair in 1964 in New York City. They recorded four Gospel records early in their career. In 1966, Larry went to college where he studied English and Law at the University of Houston. In 1971, he auditioned for the group, the Imperials, Elvis’ backup group. While he did not get the job, he met Dottie West, who was the opening act for Jimmy Dean. Dean would later become one of Larry’s oldest and best friends. Dottie was initially taken with Larry’s resemblance to Nashville songwriter Mickey Newbury. Dottie told him one night in their backstage dressing room at the Landmark Hotel in Las Vegas that he looked so much like Mickey Newbury that he had to be able to write great songs. Larry returned to Houston and wrote eight songs. He sent them to Dottie and she liked them so much she sent him a plane ticket to Nashville.
Through Dottie, he met Kris Kristofferson, who championed Gatlin’s talent as a writer and singer. Kristofferson introduced Larry to Fred Foster at Monument Records which resulted in a recording contract with the label. Larry’s first album, The Pilgrim, was released later that year. Johnny Cash wrote the liner notes for the album and dubbed him “The Pilgrim” a name Cash called Larry his entire life. Steve and Rudy were still in college at Texas Tech University and in 1975 they moved to Nashville to sing backup with Tammy Wynette. The two later joined Larry in 1976 to form Larry Gatlin & the Gatlin Brothers. And, most recently, Larry was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.
At this stage, the Gatlins have the best of both-worlds, families and fans, plenty of work both as individuals and together. "A long time ago we decided to make music for our fans and people who came to our shows," says Larry, “And I know that Steve, Rudy, and I are going to stand up and sing in tune every night."
“And during the day, play as much golf as possible”.
Tickets are available at the Deadwood Mountain Grand Box Office – The Company Store – or at ticketmaster.com. Both hotel reservations and ticket arrangements may be made by calling 877-907-GRAND.