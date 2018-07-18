In the second Hot Springs City Council meeting of the month opened by swearing in Alison Ritterbush to be Ward Three's second alderwoman for a one year term.
The new council also reassigned committee heads. Bob Nelson will head the administrative and finance and public works committees. Bill Lukens will head the airport advisory and public works committees. Ron Richards will head the Custer/Fall River County Waste Management Distribution and volunteer fire department committees. Harlene Cain will head the downtown historic preservation commission committee. Alison Ritterbush will head the Evans Plunge advisory and planning and zoning commission committees. Martin Meyer will head the parks, recreation, beautification and cultural development committee along with the Southern Hills Economic Development committee. Ray Ecoffey will head the public works committee. Mayor George Kotti will head the Southern Hills Golf Course advisory committee. Sam Powers will head the comprehensive plan committee.
In new business, the council approved Climb Hot Springs' event for September 22. They also approved a public hearing on August 6, to discuss the potential annexation of the airport property.
The council voted to approve a new plat for the Houston Avenue sewer project. Councilman Bob Nelson reported work will start on July 23.
Don Conner and Georgia Holmes were appointed to the Airport Advisory Committee.
Weathercraft Company was awarded the contract for the Hot Spring Roof Improvement Project. The project will improve the roofs of the Waste Water Treatment Facility, the Mueller Civic Center, City Hall and the Evans Pumping Station.
JLJ Engineering were approved to be the airport engineers. Mayor Kotti stressed the importance of hiring local firms for the airport.
In both of their reports, Mayor Kotti and City Administrator Kim Barbieri praised the city's departments and staff for their cooperation and commitment to the future of Hot Springs during the recent budget hearings.
They also both mentioned the recent South Dakota Department of Transportation meeting held last Thursday. Kotti said he was proud to live in Hot Springs after seeing the turnout from citizens at the meeting.
The focus for Hot Springs residents at the meeting was the Highway 385 project. Hot Springs citizens spoke to the DOT in favor of a cantilever sidewalk along North River Street.
After reviving little support for the idea from the State in the past, Kotti felt the meeting moved the project closer to reality saying, "I believe they listened." He added that the DOT is still accepting written comments on the subject until August 3.
Barbieri added that the City was approved for a Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) grant for the project. The State is currently processing the grant.
Kotti also mentioned frustration with Prairie Hills Transit saying that he and other city officials will attend a meeting and discuss the City's contribution to the program on Tuesday. He said he was disappointing in how the situation has been handled and felt the non-profit was asking too much of a municipal entity while generating large amounts of revenue. He added that the City does not want to jeopardize transportation for its citizens and the City has offered to match up to $20,000 dollars in the past for the organization to build a bus garage in the City.
Kotti ended the meeting by reading a thank you letter from a visitor to the Southern Hills Golf Course. The Southern Hills Golf Course and Evan's Plunge were both recognized for winning awards in Rapid City Journal's "Best of Competition. They took second and first respectively for the publications Best Fitness/Sports Recreation award.