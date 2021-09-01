Patriot Day Celebration in Box Elder slated for Sept. 11

The fourth annual Patriot Day Celebration is set to take place in Box Elder on Sept. 11, according to a press release.

The celebration is meant to honor all active and retired military personnel in the community.

Several free family-friendly events and entertainment ranging from a parade to a ceremonial butterfly release, fireworks, and more will be held throughout the day to pay respects.

A strongman competition and live music will also be apart of the festivities.

The celebration will begin at 2:30 p.m. with the Patriot Day Parade. Community members from Box Elder and the surrounding area are invited to enter a float in the parade at no cost.

The fireworks show is slated to begin at 8 p.m.

For more information about the fourth annual Patriot Day Celebration in Box Elder, please visit www.boxelder.us/patriot-day.

