Patriot Day Celebration in Box Elder slated for Sept. 11
flag.jpg

The American Flag flaps in the wind at Fleet Farm in Rapid City on Memorial Day. 

 Grace Pritchett, Journal staff

The fourth annual Patriot Day Celebration is set to take place in Box Elder on Sept. 11, according to a press release.

The celebration is meant to honor all active and retired military personnel in the community.

Several free family-friendly events and entertainment ranging from a parade to a ceremonial butterfly release, fireworks, and more will be held throughout the day to pay respects.

A strongman competition and live music will also be apart of the festivities.

The celebration will begin at 2:30 p.m. with the Patriot Day Parade. Community members from Box Elder and the surrounding area are invited to enter a float in the parade at no cost.

The fireworks show is slated to begin at 8 p.m.

For more information about the fourth annual Patriot Day Celebration in Box Elder, please visit www.boxelder.us/patriot-day.

