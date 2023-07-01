Rounding out his final days as Rapid City mayor, Steve Allender said farewell during a press conference Thursday with the incoming mayor Jason Salamun at City Hall.

Mayor Allender served as Rapid City's 58th mayor for eight years.

During the conference, Allender explained a little more on general information with different departments of the city, mainly looking at a few numbers in the last few months of his term.

There were also two items of interest discussed: the public safety message he issued Thursday and the internal review of a Pactola Dam incident from November.

The public safety message was for an NDN Collective protest march happening on Tuesday, July 4.

According to the message, the protest starts at 4 p.m. near the intersection of East Boulevard and Kansas City Street.

"A lot of decisions will have to be made on the fly because I don't think we know the extent of the demonstration yet," Allender said. "This will unfold in real time and either Chief [Don] Hedrick or Mayor Salamun will be giving updates as this thing unfolds."

Allender's message took a critical tone highlighting that no permit was acquired for the protest and the nature of the protest was unknown.

Turning to the internal review of the Pactola Dam incident Nov. 30, 2022, Allender said the report was made available on the city's website Thursday.

Back in November, repairs had to be done on the dam. Water outflows were restricted for the fixes, which Black Hills Flyfishers and other stream users noticed because of the timing with the trout spawning season.

The city decided to do an internal review to come up with ideas of what they could've done better and ways forward in the future.

While the city of Rapid City doesn't have the rights to do whatever they want with Deerfield and Pactola reservoirs, they do own water storage rights to provide city water. The city is also responsible for repairs that the Bureau of Reclamation deems necessary.

Salamun and Allender have been working together during the transition to better prepare for the turnover, they said.

They've discussed things happening in City Hall that Salamun should know about, different projects and how Allender would handle a specific situation.

"It doesn't mean that's exactly how we'll handle it, but I'd like to know what his justification is, what he's thinking," Salamun said. "He's learned a lot along the way."

Last week, they ended up talking about a number of issues for several hours and Salamun was able to get a lot of tips and tricks for the job.

Salamun shared that he's looking forward to a fresh vision and hopefully a change for the better, especially with four new city council members.

"I've been here for eight years, and it's time for me to move along," Allender said. "That's good for me personally, and I think it's also good for the city."

Salamun and newly elected city council members will be sworn into office during the next city council meeting at 6:30 p.m., Monday, July 3.