Elevate Rapid City is developing partnerships with other city entities to apply for a grant with the U.S. Economic Development Administration's Tech Hub program.

The partnership will include Elevate Rapid City, the City of Rapid City, South Dakota Mines, South Dakota Department of Labor and industry partners in fields like Sanford Underground Research Facility and others.

The agenda item to authorize the mayor to sign a letter of support for this grant is making its way through the Rapid City Common Council. It was passed by the Legal and Finance Committee Wednesday, and will go before the full Council July 17.

For the Past six years, the City has supported and helped the Innovative District, including the development of the David Lust Accelerator Building, where Elevate is located, and a new zoning district to accommodate technology and mixed-use facilities in between the downtown core and South Dakota Mines.

The Tech Hub grant will continue to grow the innovation effort and the position Rapid City as an innovative leader in the county, according to Elevate.

"We're doing our best to include everyone and make sure that we have buy-in from each of the community partners, the city being a key part of that coalition," said Garth Wadsworth, public policy director of Elevate Rapid City. "The goals laid out by the community in the comprehensive plan include safe, livable spaces, places that are vibrant and economically active, and then a community that is innovative and forward thinking and trying to leverage our relationship to the South Dakota School of Mines and the great people that we have, who work there and the students that are there."

There will also be no direct impact to the city budgets, and work will be included in current responsibilities.

Members of the partnership, or consortium, will participate in the Innovation District Master Planning efforts and will sit on the committee to manage the priorities and course of the hub's operations.

They will also review land use policies to ensure that local regulations will accommodate future needs, develop a housing plan to ensure the economic growth from the Tech hub doesn't displace current residents and ensures adequate available housing.

Coordination will happen with Mines to identify connectivity- and mobility-improvement opportunities between campus and the downtown core.

The Tech Hubs Program is an initiative for economic development to push regional technology- and innovation-centric growth. It's designed to strengthen a region's capacity to manufacture, commercialize and deploy necessary technologies.

Resources, capacity, assets and potential will be invested directly in these hubs to make them internationally competitive innovation centers in about 10 years. It will also create more jobs for workers at all skill levels.

The program was enacted as part of the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022. The statute authorized $10 billion for the program for five years, and Congress allocated EDA $500 million to launch the program as a part of the FY 2023 Consolidated Appropriations Act.

According to Wadsworth, the program has an emphasis on place-based innovation strategies, which focuses on concentrations of people and expertise within a well-defined technology focus area.

"So part of that is making sure that we have vibrant downtown amenities such as brew pubs and pizza shops and coffee shops so that people want to live here," Wadsworth said. "It is attractive to young people who are educated, who want to move here, but also that we can house them in a way that fits within the city's needs and the growth path."

The first of two phases for the Tech Hubs was published by EDA May 12 with a Notice of Funding Opportunity.

In phase one, the EDA will designate at least 20 Tech Hubs across the U.S. and each will be awarded about $15 million in strategy development grants.

There will be at least three tech hubs awarded in the Midwest. At least a third of the grants have to benefit small land, rural communities and at least one has to be in a low population state.

The designation will be a widely recognized indicator of a potential for rapid technological economic growth.

Expected for the fall of this year, phase two will make at least five implementation awards to EDA Tech Hubs. Only Tech Hubs designated by the EDA during phase one can apply for phase two.

Elevate Rapid City's application has to be submitted before the Aug. 15 deadline.