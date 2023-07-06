Rapid City’s lack of accessible housing, shortage of child care, and limited public transportation can be continual sources of crisis and chaos for many local families. The Club for Boys’ new Family Services Director is assisting club members’ families to resolve the crises and begin to thrive.

Stephanie Pangburn is director of the Club for Boys’ Family Services Program, a position she was hired for in November. The Family Service Program recognizes that good health begins with ensuring basic needs are met, such as adequate food, shelter and clothing. The program aids families with case management, emergency assistance, housing resources, food, advocacy for family needs and rights, transportation and navigating local health systems.

“Understand that not everybody is living middle class, but everybody deserves to have those basic needs met. That’s their right,” Pangburn said. “It’s Maslow’s hierarchy of needs. If they’re not met, nothing else is going to be accomplished. (For example) if you’re hungry, how will you have the energy to fill out job applications?”

Pangburn’s job was initially created after the Club for Boys applied in 2022 for a grant from South Dakota Department of Health for a community health worker, although at the Club for Boys that job is called Family Services director. Pangburn has a bachelor’s degree in human services, a master's degree in psychology and she's earned state certification as a community health worker.

Pangburn’s job will include teaching families about healthy coping techniques and assisting them in navigating Rapid City’s health and social agencies. She describes her role as being a bridge between families and the organizations and agencies that can help them.

“My passion is to help others and I realize that too many of our families struggle with conflict and barriers, and I want to help them navigate out of that situation,” Pangburn said. “My hope is to get them out of crisis mode. A lot of our families jump from one crisis to another crisis and it’s not healthy to live in those conditions, mentally and physically. When you’re in high stress 24 hours a day, that really interferes with your physical health too.”

“Realize everybody is doing the best they can and meet them where they’re at,” she said.

In just her first six months on the job, “Stephanie has served the families of 98 boys, and this is about 10% of our membership,” said Sara Gentry, executive director of the Club for Boys Foundation and the club’s grant director.

Anxiety, overwhelm, frustration and a fear of new things are common in families that are constantly facing crises, Pangburn said.

“Families just need hope. When you are met with barrier after barrier and you’re doing your best, I think sometimes families need hope and I’m hoping that’s what I’m giving them,” Pangburn said. “There is something out there. We will find something to help you.”

Pangburn often accompanies families when they need assistance from agencies or organizations. For example, she recently went with a family to WAVI to learn about the shelter’s services for women and children leaving domestic violence situations.

“People like to know what’s going to happen. They like to know when they go to an organization what’s going to happen and if they don’t know, that could keep them from getting help,” Pangburn said. “What I do is I eliminate the barriers that stand in the way of them being successful.”

“Most of the time, I go with them or I call ahead and find out what door they need to go in, who they need to talk to. I take away that fear,” she said. “Taking away that fear gives them empowerment that ‘I can do this.’”

The stress of constant crises takes a toll on parents and on kids. By giving families support, the Club for Boys helps its members to feel less pressure to take on adult responsibilities so they can focus on being kids. The Club for Boys serves boys ages 6 to 17 in the Rapid City area.

Four major barriers

Pangburn said the issues she sees The Club for Boys families struggling with most often are food insecurity, housing, child care and transportation.

“Food insecurity is the biggest barrier. We have so many families that have blended families and some of them get food stamps,” Pangburn said.

When a cousin’s or brother’s family suddenly needs to move into a household, the addition of more people to feed strains already limited food budgets, Pangburn said.

“The unexpectedness of circumstances changing has a lot to do with food insecurity,” she said.

The Club for Boys’ Family Services Program has provided emergency food aid to about 29% of club members and their families in the past fiscal year, Gentry said.

Families who don’t live near grocery stores sometimes end up spending money on food that’s not sustaining or nutritious, such as chips from a nearby gas station, because that’s what’s easiest for them to obtain, Pangburn said.

The lack of affordable housing is another chronic problem. Pangburn said she receives two or three phone calls a day from families who are homeless or are temporarily living in a motel or are getting kicked out of their housing because landlords are raising the rent and the families aren’t able to pay it.

“There is no housing in Rapid City and if there is, they want an insane deposit and first month’s rent… and that’s a big chunk for some families, and all the deposits for gas and electric,” Pangburn said.

Parents who have criminal records face even bigger hurdles.

“People make mistakes in life. We’re human, but there’s no place for felons to rent, so if families have a dad or mom who’s a felon, they can’t get low-income housing. It’s really a problem in our community,” Pangburn said.

Families also need more certified child care facilities, she said.

“There’s not a lot of adequate child care and even if (parents) are eligible for child care assistance, the child care place has to be certified,” Pangburn said. “There are a lot of in-home child cares but they’re not certified so then the state can’t pay (for child care).”

When a child is sick and a parent has to pick a child up at school or take a child out of daycare, many parents are forced to choose between their job and their families, Pangburn said. In some cases, parents who miss work to care for their children lose their jobs.

“’What am I supposed to do, choose work or family? Am I supposed to leave my baby home alone?’ Parents can’t work because their child is sick — I see a lot of frustration with that (and no backup child care),” Pangburn said.

"Without a job, you can't pay your bills to have a house. It's really frustrating as a professional trying to help a family. They're trying so hard and then another barrier comes along," Pangburn said.

While the Club for Boys offers a place for boys to go in the community, Pangburn sees a need for more resources for girls, especially when options such as Girls Inc. and Youth & Family Services programs are full and have waiting lists. Families become frustrated by the shortage of options for their daughters, Pangburn said. The Club for Boys provides a safe, caring and fun environment for boys year-round for a $12 annual membership.

When club members' families do achieve some kind of success, large or small, Pangburn said, she likes to celebrate and congratulate them on every achievement. The successes so far have been diverse as a parent who achieved 90 days of being clean and sober, and a parent who completed a job application.

“The biggest thing is I am trying to teach them is they can do it. Some of our families don’t know where to begin. They’re overwhelmed. By taking baby steps, I’m watching them flourish,” Pangburn said. “It’s amazing. It’s the best feeling in the world.”