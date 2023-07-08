Within the first few seconds of its opening Friday, kids were playing on and running around the renovated Sioux Park playground.

Before a half hour even passed, more than a dozen children were enjoying the new equipment.

The playground had been closed for eight months. Since Nov. 1, 2022, crews have been replacing nearly 30-year-old equipment with new features.

Scott Anderson, Rapid City Parks Division manager, said some money they had in their Capital Improvement Plan was dedicated for playground replacements. It cost around $320,000 for the playground equipment and surfacing.

The new equipment included a piece for two- to five-year-olds and three new pieces for five- to 12-year-olds.

For the younger kids, there was a structure with easier ways to climb and shorter slides, plus a T-swing.

The playground structures for older kids were taller and included a spinning net climber and a ZipKrooz zip line, which ended up having a small line of kids that waited for their turns.

Saskia Pavek, 3, slides down one of the new playground structures with her grandma, Kathleen Pavek of Rapid City, watches Friday at Sioux Park's renovated playground in Rapid City. Kids play on the slides Friday at Sioux Park's renovated playground in Rapid City. Children play on the spinning net climber Friday at Sioux Park. Sioux Park's renovated playground opened Friday in Rapid City. Saskia Pavek, 3, left, next to another kid Friday at Sioux Park's renovated playground in Rapid City. A woman takes photos of the kids she brought to the park Friday at Sioux Park's renovated playground in Rapid City. Natalie Frost, of Rapid City, keeps an eye on her granddaughter Olive Frost as she plays on the spinning net climber Friday at Sioux Park's renovated playground in Rapid City. A kids plays on the zip line Friday at Sioux Park's renovated playground in Rapid City. Olive Frost of Rapid City looks through a playground structure window Friday at Sioux Park's renovated playground in Rapid City.

With the taller tower, Anderson pointed out that they tried to mimic the old rocket slide that used to be at the park in the 1990s.

Previously having wood chips, an artificial turf was put in to meet fall protection and shock absorbing property requirements while also meeting ADA standards.

A grandma, Natalie Frost, of Rapid City, shared that it's exciting because they've been waiting for this playground to open.

She wasn't even sure if they would be able to play Friday but when they saw other kids on the playground, her granddaughter ended up running the rest of the way to the swings and slides.

According to Anderson, the playground opening was a little later than they originally planned, but it was still close to what they expected.

"We were hoping to have had it open sooner, but all good things must wait sometimes," Anderson said.

A third-party auditor came in to do some safety checks, and there were a few things the installer had to adjust to make sure it was safety compliant.

Now, it's open for kids to enjoy.

Some of the temporary orange fence is still up to protect new seeding around the edge of the playground — and so kids don't end up tracking in mud.

Kathleen Pavek, another grandmother from Rapid City, brought her grandkids to the park when it first opened and said it's the best place ever.

She shared that once a year, they get donuts and usually go up to Dinosaur Park. This year though, the kids noticed the new playground and were able to be the first ones to play on it.

"We didn't have parks like this when I was growing up," Pavek said. "It's just a great park to just be free and have fun."