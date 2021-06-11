Rapid City Council discusses how to regulate medical marijuana dispensaries

“At this point, what would we even set the quota at? Let’s be honest, any quota we would set would have to be a shot in the dark,” Landeen said.

Another option is to let the market drive the demand and, eventually, licensing issues will work themselves out.

To compare potential licensing limits on cannabis with alcohol licenses, Jeffries said Rapid City currently has 51 liquor licenses in effect.

Jeffries suggested limiting licenses to one per stakeholder and requiring that licenses be approved or denied before the stakeholder submits another application. Another option would be to limit one license per stakeholder per jurisdiction, both of which Landeen said he would be interested in looking into further.

“There’s part if me that’s kind of like, ‘let the market drive it.’ It might be a little bit tough at first but eventually it will all work itself out. Well how much [time] is a little bit — is that a year, two years, is it five years?” Landeen said. “But on the other hand, I have issues with caps; I’ve seen how that creates other problems, so [it would be best] if we could find some hybrid [option].”

Fisher said the next discussion the Council has on medical cannabis needs to have a greater focus on licensing. Council President Laura Armstrong said the Council will meet twice more to discuss medical cannabis, hear from other voices like the police and fire departments, and come up with regulations before a public hearing can be held to discuss those proposed rules.

