Thirty-seven minutes, 23 seconds and counting.

That's what Ritchie Nordstrom's background countdown read just after the former Rapid City alderman for Ward 2's term ended Monday night and started counting the time since he left his city council position. He showed off that he was already out of the position he had held for 12 years for nearly 40 minutes that evening.

Nordstrom, along with three other members and former Mayor Steve Allender were honored for the work they'd done for the city. Mayor Jason Salamun and five new city council members were then sworn into office at Monday's City Council meeting.

Nordstrom had served since 2011, putting over a decade of time and effort into the council.

He says that he's looking forward to the next few months when he's able to relax a little more, spend time with his wife and daughter and focus on a landscaping project.

He'll be back in October but until then he will be in an area that doesn't have internet and where the "telephone service is terrible."

He was first brought to the council to address people's concerns with potholes. What he says kept him on the council was new things that came up like housing, the Civic Center, and the new logo, along with things that remained a concern throughout the years — like potholes.

"But that's somebody else's job now," he said. Taking over his position is Lindsey Seachris.

"She's been asking me a lot of questions," he said, and he's been "trying to fill her in on details and some of the activities that are going on."

While serving on the city council, there is a tie for his favorite things: the employee appreciation picnics and supporting the local police department.

Nordstrom said the picnics were "a chance to go around and visit with the employees, as many as I could, and there is a lot of new faces over the time."

Pat Jones, Laura Armstrong and Jason Salamun all said goodbye to their positions as alderpersons on the council.

Jones had given three years to his position, Armstrong left the seat she had since 2017 to run for Mayor and Jason Salamun finished up two terms in the city council and has now become mayor.

Allender was honored after serving for eight years as Rapid City's mayor.

He shared when he looks at Salamun, he sees himself when he first became mayor, and Salamun has the "energy," "drive" and "will to do this job."

The five people taking over city council positions were then sworn in: Josh Biberdorf, Ward 1; Lindsey Seachris, Ward 2; Kevin Maher, Ward 3; John Roberts, Ward 4; and Rob Pettigrew, Ward 5.

Salamun also took his oath to serve as Rapid City's mayor for the next four years.

He mentioned that it was time for a fresh vision with both him as mayor and the five new council members. It also shows a "healthy government" when it's "able to transition from one person to the next."

With new and familiar faces on the council, building relationships with each member is key to help the city move forward in a healthy way, Salamun said, and with his previous council position, he understands the dedication and passion needed to serve.

Maher, who's taking over Salamun's seat, says being on city council is something he wanted to do for a long time and that he's looking forward to the job.

He's planning to go one week at a time and be available for the residents he serves. He's also looking forward to seeing more of the background work of the council, the stuff you don't get to see often when on the outside.

"I think being on the council, we'll have a chance to ask questions, get the facts, analyze data and use that to make better decisions," Maher said.

He already knows that he will be plenty busy and worried about his constituents these next three years with the construction happening to widen Sheridan Lake road.

The first decision the council made was naming Roberts as city council president and Alderman Greg Strommen, Ward 3, as the vice president for the 2023-24 council term.

"City government is a worthy cause," Allender said. "In fact, it's the worthiest, the most noble of all of the elected officials, in my view, because our constituents are the same people we go shopping with and that we see driving down the streets every single day."