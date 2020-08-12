Air Force veteran heals through racing, helps others with PTSD

“He’s super keen,” Hartley said.

He said that’s pretty typical when he asks veterans if they want to take a flat track class.

Those classes are typically paid for through donations.

Hartley said he speaks with veterans through Evil Hours Racing a couple times a week, if not every other day.

“Communication with other veterans in a similar situation is very regular and that’s what keeps me going,” he said. “Sometimes I can be really hard on myself because you have to run a nonprofit like a business, and it’s really hard to start a business — you doubt yourself a lot. When I see veterans and I talk to veterans or I see someone wearing shirts at a race or doing this, it all just reaffirms the work I’m doing as well as the board of directors and everybody who believes in this nonprofit.”

Now Hartley races under the moniker “The Nomad,” which is a nod to his frequently moving across the globe. The name Evil Hours Racing is also a nod to Hartley’s time in Afghanistan and his fellow servicemen.

He said they called the time between mortars and rockets landing the evil hours.