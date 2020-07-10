Buffalo Chip announces new concerts for 80th annual Sturgis motorcycle rally

The Buffalo Chip announced Friday 10 acts in its concert lineup and the festival poster for the 80th annual Sturgis motorcycle rally that officially starts Aug. 7.
Acts include 38 Special, who will headline Aug. 13; Night Ranger headlining on Aug. 10; Great White, who will headline Aug. 12; Adelitas Way; Trapt, who will headline Aug. 9; and Black Stone Cherry.
“This year will be a true old-fashioned motorcycle event,” Buffalo Chip President and CEO Rod Woodruff said in the press release. “We’re taking it back to the early years with a focus on riding, bike shows and ride-in concerts so everyone can have a fun, safe and truly unique experience for 2020.”
Original headliners Lynyrd Skynyrd, REO Speedwagon, Willie Nelson & family and ZZ Top are no longer on the lineup due to COVID-19 concerns.
The poster for this year was designed by Darren McKeag and reflects this year’s lineup at the Buffalo Chip. According to the campground’s website, only 150 copies will be printed.
The lineup for this year’s rally, according to the release, includes:
Friday, Aug. 7
Lita Ford
The Flaunt Girls
Renegade Off-Road Races
J&P PB&J Scramble
Saturday, Aug. 8
Puddle of Mudd
Adelitas Way
The Flaunt Girls
Michael Lichter’s Motorcycles As Art Presented By Russ Brown Aug. 8 -15
Renegade Off-Road Races
School’s Out Chopper Show Presented by Haul Bikes and featuring Mondo Porras
Sunday, Aug. 9
Trapt
The Flaunt Girls
Bell Brawl at the Buffalo
Flying Piston Builders Breakfast
FXR Show and Dyna Mixer featuring Joe Mielke of Snap Fabrications
Gambler 500 Hooptie X
Monday, Aug. 10
Night Ranger
The Flaunt Girls
Legends Ride®
V-Twin Visionary Bike Show featuring Jeff G. Holt
Old School Rodeo Games presented by Sasha's Cycles of Sturgis
Gambler 500 Mini Bike Endurocross
Tuesday, Aug. 11
Buckcherry
The Flaunt Girls
The Takeover: Team Certified Sports Professional Boxing
Biker Belles® Celebration
Women Riders Turnout
Women & Wheels Bike Show™ Presented by Wild Gypsy Tour
Western Frontier Ride
Sportster Showdown Bike Show Featuring Pat Patterson of Led Sled Customs
Mini Bike Show featuring Joe Mielke of Snap Fabrications
Buffalo Chip Super TT Xtreem Flat Track Racing
Go Fast Don't Die Anarchy Games
J&P Hooligan Hill Climb & Hare Scramble
Beer Wall Stunt
Street Drag Invitational featuring Crazy John Markwald
Wednesday, Aug. 12
Great White
The Flaunt Girls
Rusty Wallace Ride
Florida Full Throttle All Brands Bike Show and Bagger Blastoff featuring Tony Cianci of Full Throttle Magazine
Gambler Showdown Mini Bike Drag Races
Thursday, Aug. 13
38 Special
BlueFrog Band
The Flaunt Girls
Freedom Celebration
Western Frontier Ride
Rat’s Hole Custom Motorcycle Show featuring Ted Smith
The Buffalo Chip Super TT Xtreem Flat Track Racing
Friday, Aug. 14
Eagles of Death Metal
Black Stone Cherry
The Flaunt Girls
Saturday, Aug. 15
Reverend Horton Heat
The Flaunt Girls
