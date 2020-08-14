Drug arrests at rally higher than 2019 for city, county, state law enforcement

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Sturgis Police Department, Meade County Sheriff’s Office and state Highway Patrol have reported an increase in both misdemeanor and felony drug and paraphernalia arrests throughout the 80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

Sturgis Police Chief Geody VanDewater said Friday that typically the department receives more calls for stolen vehicles, but this year it was replaced with drug offenses.

According to data provided by the department, there were 90 misdemeanor arrests this year compared to 33 last year and 34 felony arrests compared to 19 last year.

“It’s becoming more prevalent of the violations,” he said. “We end up stopping people for crimes and we’re finding misdemeanor drugs as well as felony drugs. I don’t want to say it’s a common occurrence, but you’re seeing more and more violations.”

A misdemeanor drug charge is for possession of marijuana while a felony is for every other drug. VanDewater said his department has been seeing meth as well as prescription drugs.

VanDewater also said the department is down about 150 calls compared to last year.