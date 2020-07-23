Loud American cancels indoor concerts during Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
Loud American cancels indoor concerts during Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

  • Updated
Loud American

David Graham, of the Nashville-based Eskimo Brothers, performs in 2018 at the Loud American Roadhouse in Sturgis. Loud American announced Wednesday that it will no longer have indoor concerts for the 80th annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, but plans to continue with outdoor concerts.

 Journal file

All indoor concerts at Loud American Roadhouse have been canceled for the 80th annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

HomeSlice Management, which owns the restaurant and bar, made the announcement Wednesday.

Outdoor concerts, however, will continue as planned.

"We waited as long as we could to come to a final decision,” HomeSlice President/CEO Dean Kinney said in a press release. “The available evidence, while evolving, indicates to us that outdoor events appear to be safer than those conducted indoors. ... But we are confident this is the right answer for us at Sturgis 2020.”

Loud American, which is on Main Street in Sturgis, also will take other COVID-19 precautions during the rally that runs from Aug. 7 to 16, including reducing capacity, table spacing, and providing hand sanitizer and masks, according to the press release.

The Sturgis City Council voted to continue with the rally at its June 15 meeting, although with changes: there will be no photo towers, opening ceremony or other events that typically bring large crowds together.

