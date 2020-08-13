Midget wrestlers stand tall while competing at Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Tony Elliot has never had a problem with the word “midget.” He enjoys being the “world’s smallest extreme athlete.”

The 3-foot-6 inche wrestler who’s been in movies and TV shows like “Jackass 3D,” “Halfpint Brawlers: Psycho Midget Wrestling” and “Fancypants,” said the word midget is just that, a word, and doesn’t understand why people take offense to it when he doesn’t.

“I’m proud and happy of who I am,” he said Wednesday evening at the Knuckle Saloon where he and other competitors are performing at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. “Nobody is making me do this. I do this because I love it and it’s just like why does it make you unhappy doing what I want to do?”

MicroMania Midget Wrestling made its debut, following its name change from Midget Mania, on Monday at the rally.

Elliot was joined by Chris Blanton, a.k.a. Little Fabio; Hank Dalton, a.k.a. Handsome Hank; and two others on the floor.

Elliot said he’s been wrestling for about 20 years. He started as a sidekick, training and learning how to take falls and bumps.