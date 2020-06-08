Sturgis City Council urged to hold annual motorcycle rally

“I’m begging you for the veterans that have given their lives... do this for them and don’t dishonor them” by not having it, the resident said.

Another resident asked the council to move ahead with the rally to honor the community and the nation.

Ainslie said state officials said there’s no order about social distancing or limiting crowd size, nor is one anticipated.

The other two options Ainslie presented were canceling the rally or proceeding with it. To proceed, he said Sturgis would have a “significant spotlight” to see how it handled the event. He also said Disneyworld, Las Vegas and other large tourist attractions are reopening, and the rally isn’t nearly that large.

Ainslie also said it would be illegal to block people from coming into Sturgis with a barricade.

A few business owners spoke before the council and said if they didn’t approve the rally, they would likely lose a big portion of their income, including a bartender who said he’d lose one-third of his income. A 70-year-old Piedmont business owner said he’d lose 50% of his annual income without the rally and encouraged the council to proceed with it for 2020.

The City Council will have its official vote to decide the fate of the Rally at its next meeting June 15.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.