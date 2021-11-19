Community Connect on Nov. 23 may be biggest yet

Rapid City’s Community Connect events continue to swell in size, and next week’s could be the biggest yet. The event is anticipated to draw hundreds or more individuals and families, plus about 30 local and state agencies.

Community Connect provides anyone in need with free, gently used bedding, clothing, housewares and toys, along with information from local and state agencies about their resources. Community Connect is open to everyone, and there are no income guidelines.

The next Community Connect will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 23 at 855 Omaha St., the former Albertson’s building, in Rapid City. Monument Health will provide 100 flu shots. Free syphilis and AIDS testing will take place from 9 a.m. to noon. The Salvation Army will serve lunch. Face masks are required and Monument Health will provide masks for people who need them.

Community Connect organizer Jeanne Burckhard-McKenna is looking for donations of gently used men’s clothing and shoes, children’s clothing and shoes, bedding and housewares. This will be the last Community Connect event before Christmas, so donations of toys in good condition are welcome, too.

“We try to do a toy section so kids can hang out and play while the adults are shopping. That seems to be a good thing,” Burckhard-McKenna said.

Donations can be dropped off at 855 Omaha St. between noon and 4 p.m. Nov. 22. Burckhard-McKenna would like more volunteers who can help with set-up on Nov. 22 and assist during the Community Connect event. Call her at 801-231-3998 for information, or volunteers are welcome to just show up and pitch in.

The previous Community Connect event in September attracted nearly 1,000 adults plus children – nearly triple the attendance of events earlier this year – and about a dozen local agencies, Burckhard-McKenna said.

Agencies and organizations at the Nov. 23 event will include Goodwill, Black Hills Special Services Cooperative, the Department of Health and Human Services, Volunteers of America, the Helpline Center, Youth and Family Services, St. Vincent de Paul, Rapid City Transit System, Catholic Social Services, Missouri Breaks Industries Research, the South Dakota Statewide Family Engagement Center, Western South Dakota Community Action, Big Brothers and Big Sisters, Cornerstone Rescue Mission, Hope Center, the South Dakota Benefits Specialist Network, Feeding South Dakota, the Army and Air Force Exchange Service, state services for the blind and visually impaired, Communication Services for the Deaf, Community Health Center of the Black Hills, Lifeways, Pennington County Housing and Redevelopment, the Rapid City Family Project, and the Front Porch Coalition.

Representatives from the Veterans Affairs homeless program and the Disabled Veterans Outreach Program will be on site to aid veterans. Scott Peterson Motors and Black Hills Harley-Davidson also will participate, and Monument Health’s Laundry Service will donate gently used bedding and towels.

“We have so many community agencies and resources. We’re resource rich, which is a real advantage. That fact that we can get together and have a collaborative effort toward helping individuals and families in Rapid City is pretty exciting,” Burckhard-McKenna said.

She anticipates strong attendance from the public, too. Community Connect events are attracting people of all ages from Rapid City, Sturgis, Box Elder, Hill City and Pine Ridge who respond with “lots of thanks and hugs and lots of appreciation."

“I think we’re getting the word out (about Community Connect events) but also I think people are spreading the word with other folks,” Burckhard-McKenna said. “We had comments from people saying ‘I wish you were open every weekend.’”

Rising costs of living, unexpected bills, and expenses incurred when people relocate to Rapid City or even move to different housing all contribute to the ongoing need. People on limited incomes tend to share what they do have with their families and friends, which further strains resources, Burckhard-McKenna said.

“I think people really have the perception, ‘Get a job. You’ll be fine.’ (Living expenses) are going up and … some families have eight and 10 kids. They’re combined families and that’s tough. It isn’t that people aren’t working. That’s not it at all,” Burckhard-McKenna said. “What if a hot water heater breaks? What if the car breaks down? That’s what sets them back.”

“They’re just needing a hand up. Any one of us, if we had a really bad month financially, it could really throw you back and put you in poverty. I think people need to look at it that way,” she said.

Burckhard-McKenna said she hopes to organize another Community Connect in March 2022.

