Community leaders call for peaceful July 4 protest, demonstration

Community and tribal leaders in Rapid City came together Sunday morning in Founders Park calling for peace prior to a planned rally and protest march against the Rapid City Police Department.
The protest march and rally is scheduled for 5:30 p.m., where demonstrators will gather first at Halley Park. The march will then proceed to the Pennington County Courthouse complex for a feed and speeches.
The demonstration is being organized by NDN Collective Action Network, with support from the American Indian Movement, Camp Mni Luzahan Creek Patrol and Tokala Okolakiciye, as a response to injustice against Indigenous people.
Lakota elder Bev Warne led a prayer Sunday morning at Founders Park asking for peace, healing and understanding. Following the prayer, Warne said the Rapid City community, both Indigenous and non-Indigenous, need to move forward together.
"I have a deep commitment to this community, in different ways, and I get saddened when I hear about the sad things that happen. The harmful ways. The hateful words," Warne said. "We don't need to do that anymore. We're past certain times in our history. We need to acknowledge our history, yes, but we also need to move forward as a people. As human beings working with each other."
Rapid City Police Chief Don Hedrick said officers will be along the demonstration route to support the group's right to free speech and right to peaceably assemble. Hedrick said if laws are broken, the police department will respond appropriately.
"We're not here to try and get in the way of a protest. Part of our job is to make sure that protests go safely," Hedrick said. "One thing that we did learn, though, is there are some folks that potentially plan on causing a problem or maybe even intentionally getting arrested today. That's why we're here asking for peace in this moment."
Hedrick acknowledged historical trauma that many Indigenous people have experienced with police over the years. He said RCPD has worked hard through past challenges to reflect on past events.
"This is a very divided time in our nation, and locally even," Hedrick said. "We've been dealing with historical trauma for many years — things like the boarding schools that were here, the Massacre at Wounded Knee. Events like these have caused trauma that has caused distrust for law enforcement, still right to this very day.
"We respect the right to protest. We just ask that folks, if they do protest, to do it in a safe and lawful manner. I urge all community members to have peace in their hearts today."
Other speakers calling for peace at Sunday morning's conference included, Tom Raymond, Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender, City Council President Laura Armstrong, RCPD Community Engagement Coordinator Tyler Read, and Rapid City Human Relations Commission/Mniluzahan Okolakiciyapi Ambassadors Chair Karen Mortimer.