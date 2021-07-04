Community leaders call for peaceful July 4 protest, demonstration

"We're not here to try and get in the way of a protest. Part of our job is to make sure that protests go safely," Hedrick said. "One thing that we did learn, though, is there are some folks that potentially plan on causing a problem or maybe even intentionally getting arrested today. That's why we're here asking for peace in this moment."

Hedrick acknowledged historical trauma that many Indigenous people have experienced with police over the years. He said RCPD has worked hard through past challenges to reflect on past events.

"This is a very divided time in our nation, and locally even," Hedrick said. "We've been dealing with historical trauma for many years — things like the boarding schools that were here, the Massacre at Wounded Knee. Events like these have caused trauma that has caused distrust for law enforcement, still right to this very day.

"We respect the right to protest. We just ask that folks, if they do protest, to do it in a safe and lawful manner. I urge all community members to have peace in their hearts today."