Community prepares for medical care during rally

With community-wide teamwork and planning in place, Monument Health is confident it’s ready for the inevitable onslaught of accidents and injuries that occur during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

“This happens every year, so we’re able to really pre-plan for this every year. … The consensus I get is business as usual. (The rally) is almost like a pre-planned disaster,” said Dustin Calhoun, emergency preparedness and safety services specialist for Monument Health.

“We expect an influx of people. We expect that increase of emergency department and urgent care business, and we know the week the rally’s over doesn’t mean patients in the hospital leave,” Calhoun said. “We’ll see overflow that following week.”

As in years past, Monument Health prohibits medical staff, including those at urgent care clinics, from taking paid time off during the motorcycle rally and the week afterward. Extra surgical supplies are stocked up, and elective surgeries will be postponed to increase Monument Health to have more open beds and in-patient stays, Calhoun said, and medical facilities have stocked up on surgical supplies.

Medical caregivers and trauma surgeons will be on call, and Monument Health will bring in a couple of temporary surgeons who will be on call if needed, Calhoun said.

“We will see some of these bad bike accidents will have extended stays in the hospital,” he said.

In 2021, Monument Health emergency room visits increased 22% over 2020, Calhoun said. Every year, emergency room services are in demand throughout the rally, so the public is encouraged to use local urgent care clinics instead of emergency rooms whenever possible.

“The less pressure we can (put on) emergency departments, especially during the rally, the better we’ll be as a system and community,” Calhoun said. “I think there’s a lot of motorcyclists that use urgent cares too. Those urgent cares play a big role in keeping pressure off the hospital itself. Use the emergency department if absolutely necessary, but if you can, use an urgent care. That’s the best route to go.”

In Rapid City, the Monument Health urgent care clinics will maintain their normal hours during the rally. The urgent care at 1303 N. Lacrosse Street will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, and the urgent care at 2016 Jackson Boulevard will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

In Sturgis, the emergency department and urgent care are part of the consolidated Monument Health campus. Urgent care services will available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day during the rally.

“The urgent care is across the hall from the emergency room. The physicians can communicate back and forth on triaging a patient,” said Mark Schmidt, president of the Sturgis and Lead-Deadwood hospitals and markets for Monument Health. “They consult back and forth. That’s one of the nice things about being co-located.”

“This will be the second year with our newly expanded emergency room and this will be starting our second year with an emergency department support system to support our physicians, just to have an extra clinician and nurses on hand. It’s a telemedicine support service,” Schmidt said.

Most surgeries are performed in Rapid City, Schmidt said. Sturgis’ emergency room will bring in two extra physicians along with seven physicians on site. Some Sturgis caregivers will be working extra hours or longer shifts during the rally.

“We have two physicians who have been coming to the rally for over 10 years. This is what they do. This is what they get excited about. They reach out to us,” Schmidt said. “It’s fun to see how much people look forward to the rally – the camaraderie and collaborations, and to see new physicians and to see people come back.”

“A lot of (rally planning) is they pull out the playbook and they execute it and it just works,” Schmidt said. “That comes with experience and people keeping track of what we did well.”

Calhoun worked in emergency management and law enforcement before transitioning to Monument Health. He said community partnerships, along with Monument Health’s internal planning, are vital so the entire region is prepared for the influx of people who attend the rally. Organizations and agencies including Monument Health, emergency management for Pennington, Meade, Lawrence, Fall River and Custer counties and law enforcement and others collaborate.

“There’s meetings that start around February to talk about different things we can do as partnering agencies to help alleviate that week and a half that the rally is happening,” Calhoun said. “It was quite impressive for me to sit in the meetings and hear all the preparation and planning that does take place. The community should feel very proud of Monument in the way it does their planning.”

“We really have the opportunity to work with our partners – the sheriff’s office, Sturgis police, Sturgis ambulance, emergency management. We are all glad to have that level of support to make us the best we can be,” Schmidt said.

Life Flight readies the air

Monument Health also partners with Black Hills Life Flight. Area manager Teresa Farnsworth said the company prepares for the rally by bringing in additional medical aircraft, having additional medical supplies, establishing an extra base in Spearfish, scheduling aircraft maintainers, additional medical and pilot personnel, and educating first responder and campground personnel on what to do in the event of an air medical response.

Regional account executive Darryl Crown said they "get the overall temperature" of rally preparedness from hospitals and other medical staff. He said they also try to gauge law enforcement plans and anticipated number of vehicles.

Both Farnsworth and Crown said they prepare for the rally as soon as it ends but really start making headway the January before.

"It truly is a joint partnership," Farnsworth said. "We all really take care of each other that are responding to emergencies so we can watch out for each other's safety and well-being."

Farnsworth said as the population rises, they have seen an increase in requests for air response. She said it is not just in crash responses but in medical emergencies as well.

Crown said the best thing for the public to know is that they will receive critical care in the event it is necessary, and if they see a medical response to stay clear of the area. He said workers, EMS, law enforcement and everyone involved should be given plenty of room.

Look twice, be safe

Rallygoers and locals are all susceptible to rally-related injuries and accidents. Careful driving is essential when the Black Hills are full of rally traffic.

“I think the most important thing for everybody around should know is always look twice. I don’t know how many times I went to accidents (while working in law enforcement) and heard, ‘I didn’t see them,’” Calhoun said. “Everybody needs to slow down and take a look and pay closer attention the week before and the week after the rally. There’s going to be motorcycles coming in. My biggest safety tip is slow down and check twice.”

“We want to have as few accidents as possible,” Schmidt said. “That goes not just for motorcycle friends but for other vehicles that have to navigate (Black Hills roads).”

Schmidt said Sturgis’ emergency room has stocked up on extra rattlesnake anti-venom because hikers and campers can tend to encounter snakes. Local physicians urge residents and visitors to stay hydrated.

“Stay hydrated appropriately. It can be hot. Make sure you’re monitoring yourself,” Schmidt said. “We want everybody to come. We want everybody to have a good time and we want to make everybody safe.”

Helpful resources

Monument Health has compiled a rally flyer that includes names and numbers of towing services, taxi companies, hotels and other services visitors might need in case of emergencies. The flyers are available at all Monument Health hospitals. Schmidt said in communities including Deadwood and Custer, the flyers also are distributed to motels and restaurants to make sure people can easily find resources they need.

Schmidt and Calhoun said they are pleased the Christian Motorcycle Association is returning to volunteer its services. For nearly 20 years, CMA have come to the Black Hills for the rally. Their mission is to ease stress on patients and families whose vacation was disrupted by a medical problem.

CMA assistance includes handing out bottles of water and treats. Perhaps the most vital service they provide occurs when someone has been in an accident. CMA volunteers will go to the campground where the accident victim stayed and gather up their belongings. After an accident, volunteers might help patients find or pick up their bikes, transport people to pharmacies to get needed medication, or visit patients from out of state who are far from their families. Sometimes bikers need rides to catch a bus or plane to get home, and CMA volunteers can provide transportation.

“Whatever we need, they are there for us,” Schmidt said. “We enjoy that relationship. They are extremely helpful.”