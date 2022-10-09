Community raises more than $55,000 for Special Olympics

After raising about $500 in 10 minutes to get a Pennington County Sheriff's Deputy to jump into icy waters, several organizations — some dressed in costume — took the plunge Saturday afternoon at Black Hills Harley-Davidson in Rapid City.

The groups and community raised more than $55,000 for Special Olympics South Dakota athletes, said marketing manager Jill Kvanli.

Kvanli said Special Olympics South Dakota has 2,750 athletes. The majority of the funds raised will stay local, but some will be used for athletes across the state.

She said the money helps send athletes to national competitions, like the USA games in Orlando. South Dakota sent 50 athletes to compete this year. There are also competitions in the Black Hills, Kvanli said.

She said the Polar Plunge began on the East Coast from an idea from law enforcement officers. It was later brought to South Dakota and continued. Kvanli said the plunges are a Law Enforcement Torch Run event.

Kvanli said people can still donate to the Special Olympics by going to sosd.org.