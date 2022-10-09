 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Community raises more than $55,000 for Special Olympics

  • 0
Polar Plunge 2022

A Pennington County Sheriff's deputy and member of the Rapid City Flame jump into the water Saturday for the polar plunge, a fundraiser to raise money for the Special Olympics, at Black Hills Harley-Davidson in Rapid City.  The crowd raised $500 in less than 10 minutes to make the deputy jump in the water.

 Siandhara Bonnet, Journal staff

After raising about $500 in 10 minutes to get a Pennington County Sheriff's Deputy to jump into icy waters, several organizations — some dressed in costume — took the plunge Saturday afternoon at Black Hills Harley-Davidson in Rapid City.

The groups and community raised more than $55,000 for Special Olympics South Dakota athletes, said marketing manager Jill Kvanli.

Kvanli said Special Olympics South Dakota has 2,750 athletes. The majority of the funds raised will stay local, but some will be used for athletes across the state.

She said the money helps send athletes to national competitions, like the USA games in Orlando. South Dakota sent 50 athletes to compete this year. There are also competitions in the Black Hills, Kvanli said.

She said the Polar Plunge began on the East Coast from an idea from law enforcement officers. It was later brought to South Dakota and continued. Kvanli said the plunges are a Law Enforcement Torch Run event.

People are also reading…

Kvanli said people can still donate to the Special Olympics by going to sosd.org.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Oct. 4

Your Two Cents for Oct. 4

Jamie Smith says there is no freedom in our state when it comes to a woman's right to an abortion. No one has the right or freedom under any l…

Your Two Cents for Oct. 5

Your Two Cents for Oct. 5

Gov. Noem’s opponent in 2018, liberal Billie Sutton was doing quite well until he advanced implementation of a state income tax. The current l…

Your Two Cents for Oct. 6

Your Two Cents for Oct. 6

The Freedom Caucus is a very typical GOP group of legislators. They throw out all kinds of insinuations and accusations without any evidence t…

Your Two Cents for Oct. 7

Your Two Cents for Oct. 7

A valid election is transparent, trackable and publicly verified with a ballot library system. If a large number of ballots arrived for one ca…

Your Two Cents for Oct. 8

Your Two Cents for Oct. 8

Real voter fraud is when a candidate promises something to get elected but does something else once he or she is in office. Repeal of the sale…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News