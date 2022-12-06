Community remembers Lakota woman who died after she was found unconscious in jail

Wearing layers to ward off the stinging cold, dozens gathered Tuesday night behind the Pennington County Jail in a circle around a photo of a young Lakota woman who died at the hospital more than two weeks after being found unconscious at the Pennington County Jail.

Abbey Steele was a 20-year-old Rapid City resident and a mother of two. Her family said she gave birth through emergency surgery five days prior to her Nov. 16 arrest. Steele was found unconscious in the jail just hours after her arrest. She was transported to the hospital, but died on Dec. 2.

Natalie Stites Means is one of the organizers of Tuesday's vigil. She assisted in circulating a statement about Steele's death through social media.

"We come and we stand with these families. We stand with our community. This has been going on for decades and decades," Means said. "This has been going on since the Indian wars, and we need to put an end to the war. We need to fight smarter and better because what they're doing is legalized genocide against our people."

The Rapid City Police Department confirmed Tuesday they were the arresting agency. Steele was booked into the jail the afternoon of Nov. 16 on a felony bench warrant related to meth use and three misdemeanor bench warrants, according to the Pennington County Sheriff's Office.

The RCPD said there were no indications that Steele needed medical attention at the time of her arrest.

Less than six hours after she was booked into the jail on Nov. 16, she "presented with medical symptoms" and an ambulance took her to the hospital where she died 16 days later. The PCSO declined to clarify what symptoms she suffered from or her medical state when she arrived at the jail.

Paperwork filed in Pennington County Court released Steele on her own recognizance on Nov. 16. The document states Steele was "not conscious due to medical reasons" and the space for her signature was left blank.

Maria Steele, Abbey's older sister, said she and her mother, Amy Steele, do not know how Abbey died. The PCSO has her body, which is scheduled to be autopsied on Thursday.

"The fact that my niece and my nephew will grow up without a mom is [expletive] up. They don't give a [expletive] about us. The fact that you guys are out here is really a blessing. I just want to thank you all," Maria said.

"Say her name: Abbey Steele!" the crowd chanted in response.

The community statement signed by 22 organizations and over 70 individuals and circulated before the vigil Tuesday demands "an immediate response around the failures of the justice and medical systems here in Rapid City that are implicated in Abbey's demise."

The document lists specific demands, including that Abbey's body be released to the family, an independent investigation and autopsy be conducted by expert parties outside of South Dakota, the release of video and detail to the family regarding Abbey’s detention, and the development of protocol for notifying family members and support systems when loved ones are transferred from the jail to the hospital.

The statement alleges that Amy was not informed when her daughter was taken to the hospital, and found out by calling the hospital directly in "a desperate attempt to find her daughter."

The Journal reached out to PCSO, RCPD and the Pennington County State's Attorney's Office for a response to the statement.

PCSO Public Information Officer Helene Duhamel said that the Division of Criminal Investigation is conducting an independent investigation.

"This is a medical situation and we are not allowed to release further information," Duhamel said in an email.

Police spokesman Brendyn Medina said the officer who arrested Abbey did not use any force and offered condolences to the family for their loss.

"This is a very routine type of call that our officers encounter every day," Medina said in an email. "Regardless, this is an entirely tragic situation and the collective sympathies of the RCPD go out to a family and a group of friends that are now grieving the loss of a loved one."

Interim Pennington County State's Attorney Lara Roetzel said her office is not yet involved in the investigation.

"What an absolute tragedy for Ms. Steele and her family. I am not involved in this incident, as it appears it is in the investigative stages," Roetzel said in an email. "The State’s Attorney’s Office would not become involved until there is a request for criminal charges. I am confident the incident will be completely investigated by the appropriate law enforcement agency. My deepest condolences to Ms. Steele’s family and friends."