Community to memorialize children lost in boarding school

At least 43 children who died at the Rapid City Indian Boarding School will be remembered Monday during the annual Remember the Children memorial walk from Sioux Park to the memorial site Monday.

The memorial walk, which takes place on Native American Day, will begin at 10 a.m. at the Sioux Park flower gardens.

Each year, Remember the Children hosts the walk to honor the children, those known and unknown, who died while in attendance at the Rapid City Indian Boarding School. Causes of death range from disease to side effects of malnutrition to freezing to death while attempting to escape.

The Rapid City school was operated by the Bureau of Indian Affairs from 1898 to 1933 to assimilate Native American children. By the 1920s, enrollment grew to 340 students. Between 40 and 50 children died at the school.

There were more than 400 United States government-funded Native American boarding schools, often run by churches. Many children across the nation were left in unmarked graves and forgotten.

The group announced a memorial park installation planned to honor the children in October 2020. The park will be on the flat land and a hillside between Canyon Lake United Methodist Church and West Middle School, and is expected to cost about $2 million.

ICT, formerly Indian Country Today, reported in April that the group received a $2 million grant from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation to build the memorial site. The group previously received donations from the Rapid City community and a $100,000 from the Monument Lab. Construction is set to begin at the site this fall.

After remarks are given at the flower gardens, people will walk to Sioux San, which is about one mile. At 11:30 a.m., the group will start with a prayer, opening statements, a ground blessing and closing for the memorial site.

The walk will occur rain or shine.

Names of the children who died:

Bessie Bare Arm Necklace (Cheyenne River Sioux)

Luke Shell Necklace (Cheyenne River Sioux)

Mabel Holy (Cheyenne River Sioux)

Rose Little Shield (Cheyenne River Sioux)

Tommy Afraid of Thunder (Cheyenne River Sioux)

Alonzo Little Chief (Cheyenne)

Martin Hart (Cheyenne)

Charles Crow Dog (Crow Creek)

Evelyn Day (Crow Creek)

Sophia Fleury (Crow Creek)

John Telcostair (Flathead)

Male child 1926 (Flathead)

Alfred Old Dog (Gros Ventres)

Charles Long Turkey (Lower Brule)

Melissa Rencountre (Lower Brule)

Adolph Bissonnette (Pine Ridge)

Adolph Russell (Pine Ridge)

Dorothy Crier (Pine Ridge)

Ida Logan (Pine Ridge)

James Means (Pine Ridge)

Louis Long Horn (Pine Ridge)

Mark Sherman (Pine Ridge)

Mary Galligo (Pine Ridge)

Spencer Ruff (Pine Ridge)

Infant Naomi Goings (likely Pine Ridge)

Hubert “Phillip” Moore (Rosebud)

Joseph Face Darkling (Rosebud)

Nicholas Eagle Horn (Rosebud)

Susan “Lottie” Blue Horse (likely Rosebud)

Isadore Eagle Feather (Sioux)

Raymond Barker (Sioux)

Abner Kirk (Sisseton)

Jennie Pretends Eagle (Standing Rock)

Josephine Spotted Bear (Standing Rock)

Robert Cedar Boy (Standing Rock)

Mary Charboneau (Turtle Mountain Chippewa)

Martin Williamson (Yankton)

[Illegible] (Sioux)

Infant Foreman (unknown)

Female Child 1919-#1(unknown)

Female Child 1919-#2 (unknown)

Child 1925 (unknown)

Female child 1926 (Sioux)