Community voices opinions on pending Lead-Deadwood decoration policy

Suicide, bullying and discrimination based on race and sexual orientation were reasons Lead-Deadwood School District community members argued for and against Safe Space or Safe Zone signs in campus learning areas.

The Lead-Deadwood School Board met Tuesday to discuss the first reading of a policy that would restrict signs, decorations and other materials that represent “controversial subject matter or political or religious messages.” The board did not take action on the reading, and the second reading will be presented at the next board meeting June 14.

Controversial materials can include endorsing candidates, platforms, positions, political parties or slogans; concepts, images, slogans or phrases that have appeared in the media and have been associated with controversy or a movement or a cause; and concepts, images, slogans or phrases that a reasonable person would deem offensive, obscene or inflammatory, according to the policy.

Superintendent Dr. Erik Person said Tuesday that the policy stems from some educators taking issue with safe space signs that had rainbow coloring. The rainbow signs were showing support and respect for LGBTQ students.

“What’s been very difficult about this, I think we can all get behind the idea of a safe space for all kids,” Person said. “I think every educator we have in this district cares about kids and wants what’s best for kids, I really believe that. I think where things go off the rails a little bit is we don’t all agree on what that means, on what is best for kids.”

He said teachers have First Amendment rights to an extent, and those rights have some limitations. He said the posters aren’t violating law or policy since the district doesn’t have a policy on classroom decorations.

“The attempt with this policy is to address it in a way… that is viewpoint neutral,” Person said. “I think that’s the important thing to keep in mind.”

Board members said they were open to hearing comments from the public and didn’t have any set ideas on the policy. The district’s attorney said he recommends some sort of policy be made.

Gwen Hess, a fourth-grade teacher in the district, presented background information on why she brought complaints about the posters forward. She said as a parent, she wants children to have a safe school where they can focus on learning the fundamentals, and that their education “should not be sidetracked by social drama.”

“As paid, public school employees, we should not take sides when it comes to religion or speech, we should expect there will be differences and enforce policies that respect those differences,” she said. “Our school should not be a platform for paid staff to show their personal beliefs and political affiliations. Our schools should be neutral and welcoming to all students.”

Hess said one of her children was bullied and lost friends because of their beliefs last year. She said she went to an open house and asked questions about “the controversial propaganda” hanging around school. She said she raised concerns about staff displaying political flags, phone numbers to political activist groups and controversial symbols, but her concerns were ignored.

She said she later heard LGBTQ pride flags were passed out to students by staff during homecoming week and raised concerns about political propaganda.

Hess said her child told her they were peer pressured to be gay by their peers, and didn’t feel safe to talk to staff at school because they openly sided with the LGBTQ community. She said teachers and counselors should be neutral so students can feel like they can talk about issues like bullying, racism, mental health, and other emotional situations.

“When it comes to the LGBTQ, Lead-Deadwood students are expected to accept this trend in society as a moral truth, but is not in agreement with my personal values,” she said. “Certain teachers and staff want students to not only show tolerance, but to fully accept and approve of this lifestyle. This kind of indoctrination should not be promoted in our schools just like I would not expect your child to accept my beliefs or personal moral values.”

Hess said students’ religious values should be honored and not discriminated against, LGBTQ students should be respected and not discriminated against, and every student should be treated equally.

Twenty-six people from the community, including other district teachers and counselors, parents, students, alumni and people outside the area commented on the draft policy.

A freshman at Lead-Deadwood High School said she’s a Christian and grew up in a Christian household. She said when she goes into a classroom where she knows a teacher’s values, she feels judged or hated for mentioning her beliefs. She said if teachers aren’t allowed to post Christian or conservative materials in the classroom, or initiate prayer, they shouldn’t be allowed to post LGBTQ or controversial materials in their classroom.

An alumna of the Lead-Deadwood School District, who self-identified as gay, said she just completed her student teaching and saw “Safe Space” signs in her school. She said that made her feel comfortable and safe to know the teachers she would be learning from and could possibly work with in the future were accepting.

A counselor in the district said she’s been in the district for 10 years and has always had some form of safe space sign, but this is the first time she’s encountered a concern. She said she’s fearful the policies that could be pushed for would violate her ethical standards as a counselor and infringe upon her professional rights. She said she has not encouraged students to be gay or question their sexual orientation and hopes with “such inflammatory claims that they have more evidence than simple wall decorations.”

Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

