Community work programs re-started before COVID-19 outbreak in women' prison

The woman said her friend never went back to work because her workplace hasn't re-opened yet. She said anyone who refuses to return to work out of fear of the virus would lose their status and might be punished by staff or the parole board.

People were going to their jobs as late as Monday, when all PCWC inmates, but not staff, were tested, the woman said.

“They made them administer their own nose swab,” she said.

Winder did not respond when asked if staff were included in the mass testing, whether this was the first mass testing event at the DOC and if more are planned.

The woman said her friend was surprised to test positive since she had no symptoms. She said at lest one woman has been sent to the hospital due to the virus. Winder did not respond when asked about any hospitalizations.

The woman said some inmates suspected they were sick before the mass testing but didn’t report it because they didn’t want to be sent to “the hole,” or the solitary confinement area where inmates are sent to quarantine. She said some women put cold towels on their heads before having their daily temperature check.