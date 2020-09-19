Community work programs re-started before COVID-19 outbreak in women' prison

Some inmates at the women's minimum security prison in Pierre were working in the community and returning to their rooms that house up to nine people before the facility saw a coronavirus outbreak this week.
“They’ve been going to their jobs for weeks,” said a formerly incarcerated woman who speaks with her imprisoned friend multiple times a week.
She and former inmate Michelle Humann both said the first women to go back to work were those assigned to the Governor’s mansion, who returned in July.
Gov. Kristi Noem announced “we were getting back to normal at the end of April” and the DOC approved inmates to work in the community in July if their workplaces were open and wanting them to return, said her spokesman Ian Fury. He said inmate workers wear masks, socially distance and are screened at the work sites.
“They were requested to come back to the residence” by the manager of the mansion in July, Fury said. He said three women worked there and made $25 cents an hour.
The Department of Corrections announced March 17 that all South Dakota inmates who participate in the community service and work release programs plus parolees with the Community Transition Program were barred from going to their outside jobs due to the pandemic.
But the DOC never announced that at least some of these community jobs re-started in July. It did not return emails asking when programs re-opened and at which prisons.
The DOC also didn't announce the coronavirus outbreak at the minimum security prison in Pierre, also called the H-Unit or Pierre Community Work Center. But it posted data on its website showing that active PCWC inmates cases jumped from 15 to 102 between Tuesday and Wednesday. The department later explained it discovered these new cases through a mass testing event.
DOC spokesman Michael Winder did not respond when asked how many inmates were in the PCWC at the time of mass testing. But DOC data says there were 140 inmates as of Aug. 31 and the inmate's friend said there were about 130 women during the mass testing.
It’s unclear if the virus entered the prison through an inmate working in the community, a staff member or a recent inmate transfer.
Winder said all PCWC community work programs are on hold for now. Visitation, group programming and contact with volunteers are also suspended.
Recently released
Humann, a 44-year-old from Belle Fourche, was a work release inmate, which means she earned normal wages working at community jobs but slept at the PCWC.
Humann, who worked at McDonald's, said she and everyone else had to stop working in March due to the pandemic.
But she said the inmates who work at the Governor’s Mansion returned in July.
“They were the only ones allowed to go out to work,” Humann said.
Inmates who work at the mansion and other government sites are part of the community service program where they are paid prison wages under the national minimum wage.
Humann said the mansion workers were the only inmates allowed to work between March and when she was released on Aug. 4.
PCWC staff wore cloth masks at work while inmates were given three masks and required to wear one any time they were out of their dorm, Humann said. All of the masks were made by inmates who were paid 25 to 50 cents per hour.
PWCW is located in a former training academy, according to the DOC. Humann said the inmates live in rooms that are “kind of like a dorm room” but with no door. She said up to nine inmates live in a room on three triple-layer bunk beds.
Humann said inmates used to be able to open the windows to get fresh air, but they were locked after nine women escaped on March 23. She said the women were able to sneak out through a door that had its alarm turned off since it was recreation time.
“I could see them running up the hill from my window,” Humann said.
She said the doors are now locked and the prison installed a chain-linked fence around the facility with barbed wire at the top.
The formerly incarcerated woman said she speaks with her who is imprisoned at the PCWC multiple times a week. The Journal verified the identities of both women but agreed not to use their names because the woman said using her name would identify her friend, who fears retaliation.
The woman said her friend also talked about the new fence and living situation.
“They’ll pack us in like sardines and not care,” she said.
She said the guards at first had cloth masks but now have more medical-style masks, face shields and paper gowns. Winder said inmates are required to wear masks while workers have masks, gloves and face shields.
The woman said her friend also mentioned the mansion workers being the first people to go back to work in July. She said they were followed by other community service workers who clean the bathrooms at the Oahe Dam and those who work at the city golf course.
She said one of her friend’s best friend’s was assigned to the mansion where “they do anything from cooking and serving to cleaning.” She said that inmate is now very sick with the virus.
The woman said her friend never went back to work because her workplace hasn't re-opened yet. She said anyone who refuses to return to work out of fear of the virus would lose their status and might be punished by staff or the parole board.
People were going to their jobs as late as Monday, when all PCWC inmates, but not staff, were tested, the woman said.
“They made them administer their own nose swab,” she said.
Winder did not respond when asked if staff were included in the mass testing, whether this was the first mass testing event at the DOC and if more are planned.
The woman said her friend was surprised to test positive since she had no symptoms. She said at lest one woman has been sent to the hospital due to the virus. Winder did not respond when asked about any hospitalizations.
The woman said some inmates suspected they were sick before the mass testing but didn’t report it because they didn’t want to be sent to “the hole,” or the solitary confinement area where inmates are sent to quarantine. She said some women put cold towels on their heads before having their daily temperature check.
Unlike inmates sent to solitary for disciplinary reasons, inmates sent there for quarantine are provided iPads that let them call and message people, the woman and Winder said.
They also said the quarantine area has now changed to the PCWC. Inmates who tested negative have been moved to the main women’s prison while those who were in close contact with people who tested positive are on quarantine status within the main prison, Winder said.
It’s “psychologically damaging” for inmates to see workers getting better protective equipment, it makes them feel like lepers, the woman said.
"They're nervous, they’re scared” since they watch the news and speak to loved ones and community members about the pandemic and how to prevent and treat the virus, the woman said. “There’s just so much information that it’s almost too much information.”
The woman said other inmates are feeling worried or guilty that they may have helped contribute to the spread of the virus within the prison.
“Just because they did something wrong (to end up in prison) doesn’t mean they don’t have consciousness,” she said.
Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com.
