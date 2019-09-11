A company in Custer has bounced a $116,588 check to state government, triggering a repossession of a former juvenile detention campus that the company bought from the state last year.
Ryan Brunner, the state’s commissioner of school and public lands, said the state received notice from its bank Wednesday morning that the check did not pass.
SLIC-e Holdings LLC gave the check to Brunner’s office last Thursday, which was the final deadline for the company to make a contractually required annual payment to the state.
The payment was due May 1. After the company failed to make the payment, the state granted a legally required three-month grace period before issuing a default notice, which triggered a final 30-day grace period that ended Thursday.
The check that SLIC-e gave the state on Thursday temporarily staved off repossession while the state waited for the check to clear. After receiving notice Wednesday that the check bounced, Brunner said he dispatched employees from his office to file an affidavit of repossession in Custer County.
SLIC-e Holdings was the only bidder and submitted the minimum bid of $2.34 million for the state's former STAR Academy campus during a January 2018 auction in Custer.
The company’s contract with the state required a series of payments totaling $351,000 by May 1, 2018, and it took the company until that day to fulfill those payments, Brunner said. The money went into a state trust fund, where it generates interest for the Department of Corrections, which formerly managed the property. Brunner said the state will keep that money.
The contract then required annual payments of $115,801.21 beginning on May 1 of this year. The higher amount of the check written by SLIC-e last week included interest tacked on since the missed deadline.
The only person identified on SLIC-e’s publicly available corporate filings is Jared Carson, of Custer, who served as the company’s president but told the Journal recently that he no longer has any active role with the company. Carson said he signed a non-disclosure agreement that prevents him from publicly identifying any investors in the company.
The campus of the former STAR Academy is about 5 miles south of Custer. It dates to 1911, when it was the site of a sanatorium for tuberculosis patients. It was later converted to a state hospital for severely disabled people and was converted to the State Training and Rehabilitation (STAR) Academy in 1996.
The academy had a dwindling number of children assigned to it in its final years and was closed by state government in 2016 following implementation of statewide juvenile-justice reforms.
In 2017, the Legislature and then-Gov. Dennis Daugaard passed legislation authorizing a sale of the property. The sale was opposed by some legislators and members of the public who said state-run juvenile detention facilities were still needed, and said the state’s criminal-justice reforms had passed the burden of juvenile justice on to schools and local governments.
Rep. Julie Frye-Mueller, R-Rapid City, represents Custer County and opposed the sale of the campus.
“There are many different ways in which we can use that facility and I hope we can work together with the state to accomplish something positive for the community and the people of this state,” Frye-Mueller said in emailed comments to the Journal on Wednesday.
She also said there “needs to be consequences” for not only the recent bad check that SLIC-e wrote to the state, but also for an earlier bad check the company wrote to the state just prior to the May 1 payment deadline.
An insufficient funds check can be prosecuted as a crime. Tim Bormann, chief of staff to South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, said Wednesday morning that it was too early to say whether any legal consequences for the insufficient funds checks will be pursued.
“That’s going to be something that’s going to have to be looked at across the board from all angles,” Bormann said.
The former STAR campus measures 173 acres and has a collection of buildings totaling 168,880 square feet. A first auction of the property in October 2017 drew no bidders, and the second auction drew an overflow crowd of about 75 people to the Custer County Courthouse but produced only the one bid from SLIC-e Holdings.
When the company purchased the property, it announced plans for an “ecologically minded, clean-air, light industrial project” and “a place for economic development” for the Custer community. The company's name, "SLIC-e," stands for "Sustainable Light Industrial Complex and energy."
Carson recently said there are tenants on the property, including about a dozen artists who have studios and a joint gallery, plus a barbecue restaurant, a woodworking business, and a digital marketing and media company.
Brunner deferred to the governor’s office when asked what will happen to the tenants and what the state might do with the property in the future. The Journal left a message with the governor’s spokeswoman seeking comment Wednesday morning.
— The Journal's Kent Bush contributed to this report.