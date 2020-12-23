Company identified in fatal Rapid City trench accident

The two men trapped in a fatal trench collapse on Monday in Rapid City worked for Nelsen Construction, a federal agency said. One man died while the other was rescued.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration confirmed the name of the company on Wednesday but said it can’t release any other information until its investigation is complete. OSHA has six months to finish the investigation.

The Rapid City Fire Department said it can’t confirm the names of the victims, saying it must follow federal health privacy rules since the department provides medical services.

Nelsen Construction appears to be a small Rapid City company as it has no website or Facebook page.

While the business is not listed on the Secretary of State’s website, it’s mentioned in several documents on the website for South Dakota One Call/811 call center, an agency that runs a phone service for construction workers to locate underground utilities.