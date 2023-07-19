A mining exploration company has submitted a notice of intent to search for lithium-bearing materials two miles northwest of Keystone.

SDO Services, LLC, operating under Midwest Lithium AG with offices in Sioux Falls and Switzerland, submitted the application in late May. The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources notified the Pennington County Commission of the exploration intent on July 11.

SDO intends to drill 55 exploration holes to a maximum of 850 feet in search of a lithium-bearing material called spodumene, and other pegmatite materials. Exploratory drilling will be done with diamond core water drilling and all holes will be backfilled and plugged.

According to the Exploration Notice of Intent filed with the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources, the total disturbance for the drilling pads will be 38,500 square feet. Improvements to some nearby roads will result in an additional 4,200 feet of disturbance. Where possible, drill pads will be located on previously disturbed areas to minimize impact, according to the application.

If the company discovers lithium-bearing materials, they would have to complete the mine permitting process with the State before beginning mining operations.

SDO will place a statewide surety bond of $20,000 in lieu of drill program specific surety bonds with the state before the project begins, according to project documents.

More information on the Notice of Intent is available on DANR's website.