Compensation available for loss of livestock, feed

Snow removal has been nearly a daily chore for many farmers around the region. Hiko Ritz, Willmar, cleans his farm driveway with a Kubota M110X tractor with LA1953 loader.

 File photo

South Dakota producers affected by last week’s storm may apply for compensation through a few different U.S. Department of Agriculture programs.

The Livestock Indemnity Program is available for livestock death in severe weather. Losses must be filed with your local Farm Service Agency office within 30 days of the loss.

“That is the key,” said Logan Kopfmann, a program specialist with the state FSA office in Huron.

Producers are also using the Emergency Livestock Assistance Program, mostly for feed stocks that were destroyed by flood or the cost incurred for removing snow. Kopfmann said snow removal expenses must come from one local weather event, such as last week’s blizzard. Season-long snow removal would not qualify.

A claim needs to be filed within 30 days of the event. After filing, producers have more time to gather documentation to support their losses.

“County offices are willing and able to help as much as possible,” Kopfmann said.

Find your local office at: offices.sc.egov.usda.gov/locator/app?state=sd&amp;agency=fsa

