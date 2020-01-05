Competing visions for rail line: City wants trail, ranchers want land

The segment has been out of service ever since, and the state “railbanked” it to protect its potential future use as a railroad while also allowing for the possibility of recreational trail use in the interim. The state has removed the rails and ties, although dozens of bridges and culverts remain.

Proposal details

The Ranchers Railway group is led by Frank Bloom, of Scenic, whose land is crossed by the railbed. He views its continued existence as an impediment to his ranching operation, and he dreads its potential conversion to a recreational trail. He said a trail could bring trespassers, litter and other problems to his adjacent land.

Bloom said Ranchers Railway consists of 50 more ranching families with land along the line, and they all share his views. If the Railroad Board accepts the group’s proposal, Bloom said, Ranchers Railway would ensure that ownership of the railroad right-of-way is transferred to adjacent landowners.

Bloom said even if Ranchers Railway does acquire the right-of-way, it could still be taken back by eminent domain at some future time to build another rail line.

“So, why not put it back on the property tax rolls in the meantime?” Bloom said.