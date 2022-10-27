Competitive race set for 3 seats in Custer County

As Election Day approaches, the Journal is interviewing candidates for office in the Rapid City region. The Journal selected races where there are competitive candidates.

In instances where the Journal was unable to contact or interview a candidate, information was obtained via campaign websites or previously published stories. Candidates with limited information and who did not respond to requests for interviews, names will be listed and noted.

Election Day is Nov. 8. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Additionally, in-person absentee voting is available at county auditor offices.

In Custer County, four candidates are running for three at-large positions on the Board of County Commissioners.

Craig Hindle

Republican Craig Hindle currently serves as a Custer County commissioner. He said he never really had any interest in politics.

Born in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Hindle spent a few years in Maryland before moving to Hill City when he was 10, around 1975. He moved to Custer in 1977, where he attended junior high and high school. He left to see the world after graduation, and found his way back in 1990.

Hindle and his wife Bobbi live in the Custer area, with his mother nearby, and their four children “out of state, making their way and finding their place.”

A home builder by trade, Hindle said he started attending scattered commission meetings about five years ago, “to see how it all worked.” He decided to pull together a petition in 2018 to run for commissioner, with the hope that if elected, he could shake things up “and be a positive voice for the taxpayers in Custer County.”

Hindle was one of three elected that year by primary voters, with no opposition in the general election. “So that was that,” he said, and the beginning of an education.

Entering the inner sanctum of executive sessions, Hindle said he “really had no idea what all the commissioners did, and I have been learning just about every day.”

Hindle’s back for more, he said, because he feels he has the privilege of working with two different commissions, and felt they were both productive and they “truly care about the people we represent.”

His top issues as county commissioner include taxes, an alternate funding source for the school system to cut property taxes and lithium mining.

“These are just a few and we don’t have enough paper to list all the issues,” he said. “I do feel like I am making a positive impact and as long as it stays that way, I will continue to ask voters for their support.”

The day may come when he’s had enough, Hindle said, but he’s not there yet.

“I feel I owe the voters and tax payers even more because they invested in my education of this position, so I should continue to represent them as long as they so choose,” he said.

Jim Lintz

Republican Jim Lintz, current chairman of the Custer County Commission, has been a commissioner for 12 years, and is back on the ballot again this November.

Lintz owns a ranch about five miles west of Hermosa, and has lived there “basically all [his] life,” he said. He was raised on a ranch right next door, and is currently on his grandfather’s ranch, settled in 1901. Lintz bought it in 1979, and has been there ever since.

After graduating college, Lintz taught school for five years before he settled into ranching.

In addition to ranching, however, Lintz has spent six years in the state House of Representatives, and four in the state Senate. With an extensive career in politics, he enjoys the commission job, he said. A family affair, his dad was a Custer County commissioner for 22 years.

“There’s a few things I’d like to get done yet,” he said.

One of those things is property tax.

“There’s too much of a load anymore for a person on a fixed income,” he said. Lintz testified in Pierre to see if he could get anything done, he said, “and it’s gonna take a while.” He referenced a bill passed while he was in the Senate that saved agricultural land for agriculture, he said.

“If I wouldn’t have done that, our assessments in this area for ranch land would be $20,000 an acre,” he said.

He didn’t realize, he said, that the same thing was going to happen to non-ag land.

“Until we started getting these skyrocketing prices paid for certain non-ag land — they’re going off the sales, so anyone that pays that for the land affects your neighbors," he said. "That’s a major problem, and that’s really what I’m focusing on.”

He hopes his career as a commissioner isn’t over yet because he has knowledge to offer, he said, from past experiences in Pierre and as a commissioner.

“I still feel I have a lot to offer with that knowledge base. And I enjoy working with the present commission very much.”

Kevin M. Rosse

Independent Kevin M. Rosse, a lifelong resident of South Dakota, has spanned Custer, Brookings, Bruce, Pringle, Onida and currently resides in western Custer County, in the Custer Highlands, with his wife and three children.

Rosse has spent more than 10 years in Custer County collectively, and his family roots go back over 80 years. Rosse has been a carpenter and contractor most of his adult life, and now dabbles in small scale farming on his acreage, as well as a part-time operation as a handyman with Highlands Handyman Service.

His wife, Anine, works for the National Park Service, and their children Evelyn (9) and Garrett (6) attend Elk Mountain School. Their youngest, Virgil (2), “keeps himself busy giving [Rosse] grey hair,” he said.

Rosse’s interest in running was sparked by rising property taxes, caused by the current popularity of living in the Black Hills and South Dakota.

“I believe there is more that can be done by the commission to help insulate the residents of Custer County from their exploding tax burden, other than laying blame on the State,” he said. He also expressed a need for more spending oversight.

Rosse said while he believes the current commission has room for improvement, his final decision to run was more personal. He said he wanted to serve his community.

“As with most people, I often offer my opinions and criticisms in idle conversation, but seldom participate to better them,” Rosse said. By running, he hopes to put my money where his mouth is.

Rosse said he chose to run as an Independent in order to give all Custer County voters an opportunity to cast a ballot. It is his belief that small government should be “mostly blind to political affiliation and more attuned to the needs of the community.”

Among the county issues most prevalent to Rosse are the aging infrastructure of the county’s volunteer fire departments, lithium and uranium mining and exploring alternative revenue streams without overtaxing.

“I believe I can bring many admirable qualities that would give voters good reason to consider me on Election Day,” he said. “I go out of my way to consider all angles before making final decisions. I have no problem asserting my opinions, but still value and consider others’ opinions.”

Rosse said he’ll bring frugality, make hard decisions and stand behind his choices.

“I will always stand for the people and with the people,” he said.

Mike Linde

Republican Mike Linde is an incumbent on the Custer County Board of Commissioners. He did not respond to requests for an interview.