 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Complaint against Jones dismissed

  • 0
Council member Pat Jones

Council member Pat Jones at the Monday night Rapid City Council meeting. The complaint against Jones was dismissed.

 Siandhara Bonnet, Journal staff

The complaint against Ward 1 Council member Pat Jones was dismissed Monday night after about 30 minutes in executive session.

The Rapid City Council voted 6-0 to dismiss the complaint. Council member Pat Jones abstained from the vote. Council members John Roberts and Lance Lehmann were not part of the executive session and left before it began. Council member Jesse Ham was absent from the meeting.

Council member Bill Evans made the motion to dismiss the complaint and said it was found without merit. In the same motion, the council voted to publicly release the investigative report.

Jordan Mason, who worked as Pennington County Sheriff candidate Ryan Mechaley's campaign manager for 2022, filed a complaint against Jones with the mayor and city council June 2. In the complaint, Mason requested Jones issue a public apology to help clear his name.

People are also reading…

Mason filed the complaint in response to an opinion column Jones wrote before the Republican primary stating he had been subject to a "disturbing campaign tactic." He wrote that his photo was being used improperly on Mechaley's campaign materials and did not intentionally endorse him.

In his complaint, Mason said Jones' column stated he acted in a "fraudulent and unethical professional manner" attacking his "credibility, trustworthiness and impugning my personal character while making specific reference to my profession and client."

“Such libelous statements were clearly made with willful malicious intent to damage my ability to practice my profession as a campaign manager, which is dependent upon my credibility and trustworthiness,” Mason wrote.

He said he found the column "unbecoming of a city council person."

In a previous Code of Conduct complaint filed in 2020 against Ward 5 council member Laura Armstrong, the council decided to not take any action. However, former council member Lisa Modrick also had a Code of Conduct complaint filed against her, which resulted in her expulsion from the council in February 2020.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for July 29

Your Two Cents for July 29

Kristi Noem dedicated $230,000 of state funds to a Virginia law firm to contest the fireworks issue. Not surprisingly, she lost. She should re…

Your Two Cents for July 30

Your Two Cents for July 30

I may not care for (Tim Goodwin), but after I reread his article in the Saturday Journal on the Medicaid bill, the guy is so right.

Your Two Cents for July 27

Your Two Cents for July 27

Tim Goodwin promotes the tired GOP division between near poor and the poor as the reason to block Medicaid expansion. He also rails against de…

Watch Now: Related Video

Volunteers assist cleanup efforts after Kentucky floods

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News