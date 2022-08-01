Complaint against Jones dismissed

The complaint against Ward 1 Council member Pat Jones was dismissed Monday night after about 30 minutes in executive session.

The Rapid City Council voted 6-0 to dismiss the complaint. Council member Pat Jones abstained from the vote. Council members John Roberts and Lance Lehmann were not part of the executive session and left before it began. Council member Jesse Ham was absent from the meeting.

Council member Bill Evans made the motion to dismiss the complaint and said it was found without merit. In the same motion, the council voted to publicly release the investigative report.

Jordan Mason, who worked as Pennington County Sheriff candidate Ryan Mechaley's campaign manager for 2022, filed a complaint against Jones with the mayor and city council June 2. In the complaint, Mason requested Jones issue a public apology to help clear his name.

Mason filed the complaint in response to an opinion column Jones wrote before the Republican primary stating he had been subject to a "disturbing campaign tactic." He wrote that his photo was being used improperly on Mechaley's campaign materials and did not intentionally endorse him.

In his complaint, Mason said Jones' column stated he acted in a "fraudulent and unethical professional manner" attacking his "credibility, trustworthiness and impugning my personal character while making specific reference to my profession and client."

“Such libelous statements were clearly made with willful malicious intent to damage my ability to practice my profession as a campaign manager, which is dependent upon my credibility and trustworthiness,” Mason wrote.

He said he found the column "unbecoming of a city council person."

In a previous Code of Conduct complaint filed in 2020 against Ward 5 council member Laura Armstrong, the council decided to not take any action. However, former council member Lisa Modrick also had a Code of Conduct complaint filed against her, which resulted in her expulsion from the council in February 2020.