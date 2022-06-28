Complaint filed against Ward 1 council member

A Rapid City resident filed a code of conduct complaint against Rapid City Council member Pat Jones alleging intentional and malicious libel.

Jordan Mason, who worked as Pennington County Sheriff candidate Ryan Mechaley’s campaign manager for 2022, filed a complaint against Jones with the mayor and council June 2. Mason requested Jones issue a public apology to help clear his name.

In the complaint, Mason said Jones’ opinion column published in the Journal stated that Mason acted in a “fraudulent and unethical professional manner” attacking his “credibility, trustworthiness and impugning my personal character while making specific reference to my profession and my client.”

“Such libelous statements were clearly made with willful malicious intent to damage my ability to practice my profession as a campaign manager, which is dependent upon my credibility and trustworthiness,” Mason wrote.

Jones wrote a column published June 1 before the Republican primary stating he had been subject to a “disturbing campaign tactic.” In the column, Jones wrote that his photo was being improperly used on Mechaley’s campaign materials and that he did not intentionally endorse him.

In the column, Jones said he attempted to have his name removed but was told by Mechaley’s campaign manager that a new mailer with his likeness and endorsement was being sent out and there was nothing that could be done to stop it.

In a June 1 Journal story published in the June 2 paper, Mason said he found the column “unbecoming of a city council person” and reached out to file a code of conduct complaint.

Mason said Jones’ claim of “numerous attempts to privately resolve this matter” with Mason is false. In the complaint, Mason includes screenshots from both his personal cell phone and work cell phone, as well as screenshots of social media posts and emails, with call logs, text messages and communications between himself, Jones and Mechaley.

Mason said in the complaint that the interactions he had with Jones were May 26, May 28 and June 1 to total no more than 6 minutes and 5 seconds.

“All attempts to communicate with Jones were my efforts to reach out to him,” he said in the complaint. “To be clear, Jones made no attempt at any time to reach out to me or speak with me, via phone, email or other method.”

In the complaint, Mason said Jones has caused harm to his reputation and that “his false statements and allegations have caused serious concern for my remaining clients” and resulted in both pecuniary and untold damages to his ability to operate successfully in the area in his profession.

Mason said in the complaint that Jones violated the city’s Code of Conduct in its statement expecting each elected official to demonstrate “the highest standards of conduct, personal integrity, and honesty in all of their activities in order to inspire public confidence and trust in elected officials.”

City communications coordinator Darrell Shoemaker said no date has been scheduled for an executive session to discuss the complaint. He said the city attorney is investigating the complaint and will complete a report of his findings and submit the report to the council.

Shoemaker said there is no set time frame for when an investigation must be completed, and the council member is provided a sufficient amount of time to respond to the report.

Complaints have previously been filed against Council member Laura Armstrong in December 2020 regarding social media posts with no action taken and former Council member Lisa Modrick in February 2020 that resulted in her expulsion from the council.

According to a Rapid City resolution, any complaints regarding violations of the Code of Conduct should be made in writing to the city attorney’s office. The complaint is then reviewed and can be heard in executive session. After review, the city attorney’s office submits an investigative report to the council. No action can be taken during the executive session.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —

