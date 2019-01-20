Timeline of concealed-carry laws in South Dakota

1864-65: The Dakota Territorial Legislature approves a ban on concealed weapons.

1917: The crime of carrying concealed weapons in South Dakota is changed from a misdemeanor to a felony.

1935: South Dakota begins allowing concealed pistols to be carried with a license.

2017: Gov. Dennis Daugaard vetoes a bill passed by the Legislature that would repeal the permit requirement for concealed handguns.

2019: Several bills are filed in the Legislature to repeal the concealed-carry permit requirement, and new Gov. Kristi Noem indicates she is receptive to the legislation.