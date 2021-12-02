 Skip to main content
Conditional use permits for medical marijuana dispensaries appealed

medical pot

Hopeful medical cannabis dispensary owners could face an 11-day window to receive a Rapid City provisional license and submit paperwork to enter the state lottery by Dec. 31.

Interim Community Development Director Vicki Fisher said the city received appeals for all 16 conditional use permits and planned development requests for medical cannabis dispensaries approved by the city Planning Commission on Nov. 24. Moyle Petroleum filed an appeal against Puffy's' applications and one resident appealed a "large number of them," Fisher said.

Fisher said the city received a total of 15 letters of appeal from concerned property owners within the dispensaries' proposed location.

The Rapid City Council is scheduled to consider the applications at its Dec. 20 meeting.

Fisher said the council will hear each item similar to the Planning Commission and take action on each one. Applicants and members of the public will be able to speak on the items.

The commission's approval decision from Nov. 24 would have allowed the Community Development department to issue final zoning letters of compliance, which are necessary to receive a provisional license from the city's Finance Office. The office has 45 days to respond to an application.

Fisher said the applications will appear on the Dec. 20 agenda rather than Monday night's agenda to meet notification requirements. The city must issue a notice in the Journal and send out individual letters to everyone within 250 feet of the property.

The commission denied one major amendment to a final planned development overlay on Haines Avenue at the same meeting. The decision is the only one not appealed.

The Planning Commission will meet Dec. 9 and are expected to vote on additional conditional use permits for medical cannabis dispensaries.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

