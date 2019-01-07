Are you familiar with the medical procedure “HC TCAT IV STENT CRV CRTD ART EMBOLIC PROTECJ”?
Probably not. But now, thanks to price-list spreadsheets that the federal government required hospitals to post online as of Jan. 1, you can learn that the charge for the procedure at Regional Health in Rapid City is $14,250.
If you’re looking for other useful information in the spreadsheets, good luck. As Kaiser Health News reported Friday, “what is popping up on medical center websites is a dog’s breakfast of medical codes, abbreviations and dollar signs — in little discernible order — that may initially serve to confuse more than illuminate.”
Instead of downloading and attempting to analyze the new spreadsheets, South Dakota consumers might have better luck using the South Dakota Association of Healthcare Organizations’ online PricePoint tool, at sdpricepoint.org. It was mandated in 2009 by South Dakota lawmakers and has been publishing hospital charge information ever since.
Curious about the price of a knee replacement? The PricePoint website says the average charge for the procedure in 2017 was $47,043 at all South Dakota hospitals, $42,384 at Black Hills Surgical Hospital in Rapid City, $54,058 at Rapid City Regional Hospital, $55,301 at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, and $59,608 at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls, to name several examples.
By comparison, a search for the phrase “knee replacement” in the new price-list spreadsheet published by Regional Health returns no results. A search for only the word “knee” returns several confusing results, including a procedure listed as “HC APPL MLTLAYR COMPRES LEG BELOW KNEE W/ANKLE FOOT.”
Gil Johnson, vice president for business development at the South Dakota Association of Healthcare Organizations in Sioux Falls, explained a key difference between the newly published spreadsheets and the PricePoint website.
He said the spreadsheets are exhaustive lists of line-item charges such as blood draws, X-rays and room rates (one hospital's spreadsheet even lists nail-trimming), all of which might be included in the billing for an inpatient procedure such as a knee replacement. To calculate the total charge for a knee replacement using the new spreadsheets, a consumer might have to find and add up all of the applicable line-item charges. The PricePoint website makes it easier by reporting one overall charge.
Of course, no listing of hospital charges is perfect. PricePoint lists only inpatient services, and the charges listed by the website are not the actual out-of-pocket costs that a patient will be billed. Myriad factors may affect those costs, including whether and what kind of insurance a patient has; price negotiations between hospitals and insurers; the classification of a hospital as in-network or out-of-network by an insurance company; and the varying levels of deductibles and co-insurance paid by insured patients.
In a written brief for his association's members about the new federal price-transparency requirements, Johnson encouraged patients to do their homework before undergoing a medical procedure.
“Patients should talk with their insurance provider to understand which costs will be covered, and which will be the patient's responsibility,” he wrote.
After a procedure, said Deb Peters, vice president of communications and member relations for the South Dakota Association of Healthcare Organizations, patients might want to compare their charges to others reported on PricePoint and then use that information to negotiate.
“You want to make sure you’re not an outlier when you’re paying your bills,” Peters said.