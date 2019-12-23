Congress passes Thune's anti-robocall bill; now awaits Trump's signature

WASHINGTON | A shared dislike of scammers who deceitfully call from local phone numbers has brought Republicans and Democrats in Washington to a compromise.

In a bipartisan effort to combat illegal robocalls, the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives have now passed a bill that cracks down on scammers and robocalls.

The Telephone Robocall Abuse Criminal Enforcement and Deterrence Act was passed by the Senate with a “simple voice vote" on Thursday. The bill will now go to President Donald Trump, who is expected to sign the bill into law, according to a news release.

The bill was introduced by Sens. John Thune, R-S.D., and Ed. Markey, D-Mass., in January.

A modified version of the bill was later passed by the House with a 417-3 vote on Dec. 4.

The bill broadens the authority of the Federal Communications Commission to levy civil penalties of up to $10,000 per call on those who intentionally violate telemarketing restrictions, the release stated.

Current law allows the FCC a year’s time from when a robocall is placed to catch and take civil action against intentional violators. The bill extends that statute of limitations to four years, according to the release.