Congress passes Thune's anti-robocall bill; now awaits Trump's signature

WASHINGTON | A shared dislike of scammers who deceitfully call from local phone numbers has brought Republicans and Democrats in Washington to a compromise.
In a bipartisan effort to combat illegal robocalls, the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives have now passed a bill that cracks down on scammers and robocalls.
The Telephone Robocall Abuse Criminal Enforcement and Deterrence Act was passed by the Senate with a “simple voice vote" on Thursday. The bill will now go to President Donald Trump, who is expected to sign the bill into law, according to a news release.
The bill was introduced by Sens. John Thune, R-S.D., and Ed. Markey, D-Mass., in January.
A modified version of the bill was later passed by the House with a 417-3 vote on Dec. 4.
The bill broadens the authority of the Federal Communications Commission to levy civil penalties of up to $10,000 per call on those who intentionally violate telemarketing restrictions, the release stated.
Current law allows the FCC a year’s time from when a robocall is placed to catch and take civil action against intentional violators. The bill extends that statute of limitations to four years, according to the release.
The bill also requires phone companies to authenticate whether calls are legitimate and block unverified robocalls at no cost to consumers.
“This bill represents a unique legislative effort that is not only bipartisan at its core, but it’s nearly unanimously supported in Congress,” Thune said in the release. "This is a significant win for consumers in every corner of the country, and it finally and officially puts illegal robocallers on notice."
South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg released a statement praising the Senate's passage of the bill. Ravnsborg was one of 54 attorneys general who supported the bill through a bipartisan effort coordinated by the National Association of Attorneys General.
"I am pleased to see Congress working together on an issue that impacts all South Dakotans," Ravnsborg said. "
Consumers can submit complaints about robocalls through the Federal Trade Commission’s website at https://www.ftccomplaintassistant.gov/#crnt&panel1-1.