Congressional delegation, Air Force secretary attend top-level meetings at Ellsworth

U.S. Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall joined South Dakota's congressional delegation for a high-level, mostly confidential meeting Thursday afternoon at Ellsworth Air Force Base near Rapid City to discuss preparations for the B-21 bomber.

Ellsworth was named as the first base to receive the B-21 bomber, with stealth technology and nuclear weapon capabilities. The aircraft is being developed by Northrop Grumman and is expected to be publicly unveiled in December.

Although much of the meeting was classified, the Journal spoke with U.S. Sens. John Thune and Mike Rounds, and U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson, shortly after the meeting.

Thune said Ellsworth will not only host the first fleet of B-21s, but the B-1 bomber mission and the MQ-9A drone mission will remain operational as well.

"We talked a lot about how that transition will work and the fact that you're still going to have a very robust B-1 mission here," Thune said. "We got a chance to view what is really going to be a very significant investment in 2023 on a whole range of infrastructure requirements that are necessary for the B-21. It was very useful and informative."

Thune said the group talked about some of the special infrastructure needs for the stealth nuclear bomber, including the weapons generation facility, low observable restoration and radio frequency facility, among others.

"There are a whole bunch of buildings right now that are on the docket for construction, and they're all essential and necessary components for this new mission," Thune said. "We're talking about hundreds of millions of dollars in investment and a lot of construction that has to take place."

Rounds said this was Kendall's first visit to Ellsworth and he seemed pleased with the team effort on base, in the community and the bipartisan agreements to fund this new mission. Rounds said Kendall was able to hear about some of the additional needs for housing and schools as the B-21 comes to the Rapid City area.

"I think he made it pretty clear that he understood the concern of the local community with regard to getting enough information in a timely fashion that we can make good decisions about investments for schools, housing and so forth," Rounds said. "I was pleased with the secretary's openness to expediting the release of enough information so that our local communities right here in the Black Hills can start the planning process fairly quickly.

"I think a number of items that have been classified will probably be made a little bit more open to the public, and I think the community will be very pleased with the path forward."

Johnson said he was pleased with how everyone is working together, regardless of politics, to move forward on the B-21 mission at Ellsworth.

"In South Dakota, that is just such a great advantage we have. We're working together, we're taking briefings together, we're backing one another's play," he said. "We are single-minded in making sure that American servicemen and servicewomen have the tools they need to keep this country safe.

"And the history of Ellsworth is just unbelievable. The B-21 is going to be an incredible chapter, but it's just going to be the most recent incredible chapter of how this base has kept our nation safe."

Rounds said the B-21 mission's infrastructure is on target to be finished on time and the funding needs are on budget, but an open line of communication with the Air Force is crucial.

"We can't let our eye off the ball, we've got to continue to push it," he said. "We've got to continue to stay in touch with the Air Force to make sure that anything that comes in above the anticipated amounts that we're aware of it, and that we can get any supplemental appropriations that might be needed."

Thune said Kendall was very involved in the conversations Thursday and made clear the importance of Ellsworth's mission for long-range strike capabilities to maintain national security.

"Long-range strike is what the B-1 bomber and the B-21 bomber deliver. It provides extended deterrence in theatres that sometimes could be very contested," Thune said. "As we think about America's national security interest both today and going forward, we're going to need the capabilities of the B-21."