Connot brings winning resume to R.C. Christian football program

There’s no doubt Ben Connot, who was hired Friday to be the next head football coach at Rapid City Christian, brings a winning tradition to the Comets’ program.
His resume is deep and full of success: a two-time state champion at Winner, Joe Robbie MVP of the state Class 11B championship game in 2013, a South Dakota High School Football Coaches Association defensive back award winner, a 45-3 record and twice named all-state as a high school defensive back. Plus, Connot comes with a state championship already in his back pocket after guiding Colome to the Class 9B title in 2018.
For years Winner has been known across for playing a gritty, hard-nosed style of football. Fans at Christian will likely see a similar brand of football this fall when the Comets take the field.
“There’s already something there, but there’s work to do,” the 25-year-old Connet said by phone interview Monday. “If the kids buy in, if they’re willing to put the work in, we can get this turned around and start winning football games right away.”
Christian athletic director Kyle Courtney said finding the right fit at head coach was important to the program as it transitions from Class 9AA to Class 11B.
“You always want a coach who knows football and relates well with the players. Being a Christian school, we wanted someone who shares our values and faith,” Courtney said. “Coaching lends itself to teach a lot of life lessons. You can take those lessons and tie in those principles into the lives of our young men. Ben’s a good fit in all those areas.”
The Comets went 2-7 over the 2019 season under head coach Ron McLaughlin, opening the season with five straight losses before going 2-2 over their last four games.
You have free articles remaining.
Courtney had high praise for McLaughlin and his leadership and mentorship given to his players over his four seasons at the helm of the Christian football program.
“I really appreciate him and the job he did with our program,” Courtney said. “You talk about coaches who invest in young men’s lives, Ron really did that. He has a heart for our kids.”
Connet, who is teaching elementary school at Winner this school year, played a year of football at South Dakota School of Mines, where he played strong safety. He was injured late in his freshman season with the Hardrockers. Instead of returning to Mines to continue playing, he decided to transfer to Black Hills State to complete his teaching degree.
Fans can expect to see a little of Winner’s smash-mouth style on the grid this fall. The Warriors are known for using a variety of running backs – some speedy, some bruising – to carry the ball. The pass is mixed in to keep opposing defenses on their toes, though Connet did use it more as a weapon at Colome.
“It starts with toughness, getting your hands a little dirty and being physical,” Connet said. “The little things will mean a lot to us. It may not be fancy, it may not be flashy, but it’ll pay off in the end.”
Connet, who also played two seasons of basketball at Winner, is also a proponent of multi-sport athletes.
“Playing multiple sports is good for you,” Connot said. “It’s better for the body. It gives your mind a break. And the big thing is, it’s competing. Competition is the most important thing as an athlete. You get better because of the competition.”
The South Dakota High School Activities’ 2020 spring sports season hangs in the balance because of the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus. If the spring season is postponed by the SDHSAA, the next time the Comets take to any playing field will be in August when fall sports start up.
“I hope they know I know how to win games. I’ve been there and done that. I can teach it, they can take it and run and see where it goes,” Connot said. “The energy, hopefully, it’s contagious.”