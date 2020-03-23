Connot brings winning resume to R.C. Christian football program

The Comets went 2-7 over the 2019 season under head coach Ron McLaughlin, opening the season with five straight losses before going 2-2 over their last four games.

Courtney had high praise for McLaughlin and his leadership and mentorship given to his players over his four seasons at the helm of the Christian football program.

“I really appreciate him and the job he did with our program,” Courtney said. “You talk about coaches who invest in young men’s lives, Ron really did that. He has a heart for our kids.”

Connet, who is teaching elementary school at Winner this school year, played a year of football at South Dakota School of Mines, where he played strong safety. He was injured late in his freshman season with the Hardrockers. Instead of returning to Mines to continue playing, he decided to transfer to Black Hills State to complete his teaching degree.

Fans can expect to see a little of Winner’s smash-mouth style on the grid this fall. The Warriors are known for using a variety of running backs – some speedy, some bruising – to carry the ball. The pass is mixed in to keep opposing defenses on their toes, though Connet did use it more as a weapon at Colome.