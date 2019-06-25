South Dakota Citizens for Liberty are hosting a free event on Friday in Rapid City.
Conservative author Alex Newman will speak in the Washington room of the Ramkota, Best Western Hotel at 7 p.m. The event is open to the public although attendees will be given a chance to help cover costs with a donation to the group.
Newman is including Rapid City in his 27-state summer tour called "Rescuing Our Children." In his address, Newman will address what he calls "the insanity that has taken over the public school system" in America. Newman will point out issues he finds problematic and discuss what can be done to resolve them.
Newman also runs a media consulting firm called Liberty Sentinel Media. His work has been featured on the Drudge Report and the Breitbart and FOX News networks among others.
For more information about the event, go to sdcitizensforliberty.com.